Win over No. 7 Bennington has No. 3 Norris feeling 'happy where we are at right now'

FIRTH — Coming off a pair of state championship game appearances, Class B No. 3 Norris has had a fast start to their 2022 season in hopes of making it over that hump.

The Titans haven't dropped a set throughout a 7-0 start to the season, the latest being a 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 win over No. 7 Bennington on Thursday in Firth.

“We knew Bennington would be our test of where we are at, and the pieces like blocking were strong tonight,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “It’s been exciting to see. I feel like we have a really high ceiling. It’s so early in the season so lots of pieces to still work on but I’m happy where we are at right now.”

The Titans defense controlled the pace most of the night, especially in the third set. They had three blocks and many other clutch digs.

Boesiger said, so far this fall, the defense has stood out the most.

“I love our defense. That, right now, is number one strength of our team is our backcourt play,” she said. “We have four defensive specialists who we feel like can play all the time. … Our back row, it’s fun.

The competition is even better in practice, Boesiger said. Their back row has played well every day against the team’s best hitters.

“Practice is fun. Our hitters are blasting balls and they can’t even score on our DS’s because they work so hard,” Boesiger added. “Their energy, of course everyone gets excited by the great plays they make, but the hustle plays they make every single day in practice is fun to watch.”

Part of the reason for the Titans’ early season success is because of all the talent they had that returned from last season. They return three seniors, along with plenty of underclassmen that saw time a year ago.

The difference between their returners this year is most are playing in different positions compared to years past.

“We have a lot of people with a lot of varsity experience, so I think that helps every year,” Boesiger said. “These girls have been on great teams for two or three years, so I think that helps too. … A lot of movement, but I think that experience does help.”

With as much coming back and the way they have started this season, Boesiger feels like her team as a high ceiling. That and their expectations every year is to play in the state championship game and add to the state champions banner in the gym.

“I feel like we have a program that can realistically be a goal (the state championship),” she said. “Now is it going to be perfect along the way ... we know that’s not the case. We know we are going to take bumps and bruises. It’s early but we want to be peaking in November to be in that position to compete for a championship.”

Norris has already played their seven matches in the span of seven days since the season started. They have nine days off, so they are looking forward to some time to rest and focus on themselves.

“It gets so busy once the season starts and our practices are at a really high level I feel like and the girls get a lot out of it,” Boesiger said. “We are excited to have some good practice time and build and keep working on the things that we have been working on.”