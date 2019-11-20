After 10 seasons as head coach, Mike Wiese has stepped down from his post with Lincoln East volleyball.
Wiese, who joined the East volleyball program in 2002, became only the second head volleyball coach in Spartan history, taking over for the legendary Myron Oehlerking.
You have free articles remaining.
"I was blessed to have the opportunity to coach hundreds of our student-athletes," Wiese said in a statement. "The experience has taught me about leadership, communication and most importantly how to help kids grow as people."
Wiese said he wants to dedicate more time and energy to his family and goals as an educator, father and member of his church. He'll continue to serve as a special education teacher at East.