When it comes to volleyball, York star Masa Scheierman's biggest challenger is herself

Masa Scheierman expected more from herself.
The York junior was taking part in a coverage drill at a recent volleyball practice, and was not happy with her performance. So she ordered herself to go run.
"She'll go up and run laps around the gym deck," York coach Chris Ericson said. "Just to kind of punish herself."
The 6-foot outside hitter is York's top player. She's leaving her mark on the school record books, approaching 1,000 kills, and has solidified her spot as one of the top outsides in the state.
And yet, Scheierman is not afraid to be her toughest critic and find ways to push herself.
"I want to be the best that I can be, and when I know that I can give everything or there's things that I can fix … I know I can't be perfect, but I want to try my best to at least accomplish something and feel like I did well enough to where I can go to bed like, 'Hey, you did it well. We're good,'" she said.
The self-motivation sessions started when Scheierman was a freshman.
She recalls a tough night on serve-receive in a match. "The server was just killing me on it."
So Scheierman, who lives in Aurora, had her mom drive her to a local public gym after the match. There she was, taking serve shots from her mom, still wearing her game jersey, for an hour.
"I was not going to go to bed until I was done," Scheierman said.
The work continues to pay off.
Scheierman, a six-rotation player, is having her best season. She's averaging a career-best 5.4 kills per set while ranking first on the team in kills, second in digs (182) and aces (25), and third in blocks (32). She set the school's mark for digs by her sophomore year and her 394 kills in 2019 were a single-season school record.
In addition to her versatility as a player, Scheierman is a floor general on the court, and is not afraid to bring ideas to coaches, Ericson said.
"Masa is as special as anyone I've ever coached," Ericson said. "She is a genuine team player. She wants to know what she can continue to do to get better, she is the first person to congratulate people, she's got the ability to make everyone in the gym feel special, all the way down to our freshman players.
"It's kind of energizing, even for us coaches, that somebody can be that humble and still have the statistical success that she has."
Scheierman comes from a family with strong athletic genes. Her mom played volleyball, and her sister Jasa had success as a volleyball player at Aurora. Her brother Baylor was a Super-State athlete in football and basketball before heading to South Dakota State to play hoops.
"It was just so cool, especially when I was younger, to see them on the court and knowing someday that I can be in their shoes and doing what they're doing," Scheierman said. "It's just super-cool to be following in their footsteps."
Now Scheierman is paving her own path. The humble junior is quick to point to the contributions of her teammates, including the setters, when talking about her own success.
The Class B No. 5 Dukes, at 18-6, are trending upward behind an experienced group that includes seniors Erin Case, Addison Legg, Maddie Portwine and Natalie Rockenbach, and junior Destiny Shepherd.
"We knew last year before the season started during summer leagues that there was something special, especially with the success we had," Scheierman said. "After how we ended last year (losing to Platteview in the district final) we were definitely ready for this year to come and we were definitely ready to show people what we can do at state."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
