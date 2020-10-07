When it comes to volleyball, York star Masa Scheierman's biggest challenger is herself

Masa Scheierman expected more from herself.

The York junior was taking part in a coverage drill at a recent volleyball practice, and was not happy with her performance. So she ordered herself to go run.

"She'll go up and run laps around the gym deck," York coach Chris Ericson said. "Just to kind of punish herself."

The 6-foot outside hitter is York's top player. She's leaving her mark on the school record books, approaching 1,000 kills, and has solidified her spot as one of the top outsides in the state.

And yet, Scheierman is not afraid to be her toughest critic and find ways to push herself.

"I want to be the best that I can be, and when I know that I can give everything or there's things that I can fix … I know I can't be perfect, but I want to try my best to at least accomplish something and feel like I did well enough to where I can go to bed like, 'Hey, you did it well. We're good,'" she said.

The self-motivation sessions started when Scheierman was a freshman.

She recalls a tough night on serve-receive in a match. "The server was just killing me on it."