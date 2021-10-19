'We were pretty hyped up:' In a battle of No. 1 teams, Norris shows it has some pop

FIRTH — With Norris on the verge of its 29th win of the season, Ella Waters turned to her teammate Celia Spilker and made a proposition.

“I’d buy her a coke for every block,” said Waters, one of Norris’ top hitters. “It’s her favorite drink, I guess.”

A trip to the pop machine was in store.

Class B No. 1 Norris finished off Class C-1 Lincoln Lutheran with four consecutive blocks, sending the Titans to a dominant 25-17, 25-9 sweep and a 10th straight win Tuesday night at Norris Middle School.

Waters and Spilker each had their hands in the final block party.

It marked another big win for the Titans (29-2), and another sign of progress for a team looking to get back to the Class B state championship for a second straight season.

“That was an awesome way to end that game,” Norris coach Christian Boesiger said. “Blocking is one piece of our game that we keep working on in practice every day because we feel like that’s a piece of our game that’s going to make us better. To end on those four big blocks, that was huge.”

With two No. 1 teams — and a combined 60 victories — on the floor, it goes without saying that Norris-Lincoln Lutheran was a big match.