'We can still be a big team': Despite Buss' departure, Lutheran volleyball team optimistic about season

While many state championship banners hang in Lincoln Lutheran's gym, there’s a notable one missing — the volleyball team’s 2019 state title pennant.
There may have been a delay in acquiring a new banner, but that hasn’t affected the Warriors’ anticipation for the upcoming season. Instead, they’re focused on adding another banner.
It won’t be easy for Lutheran to repeat as Class C-1 champion given that one of the best players in state history, Marriah Buss, graduated. Buss stands at No. 2 on the all-time state kills list, and her 624 kills for Lutheran last season accounted for almost half (47%) of the team’s total.
But even without Buss, the Warriors aren’t lacking on talent.
“Even though we lost five great players and kids, I really feel like we’ve got a solid team this year,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “This year our focus is on being a little more balanced.”
Indeed, there were times last season when every player on the court knew the ball was going to Buss, but that won’t happen this year. Instead, it’s time for some players to take on bigger roles, and that starts with Abi Wohlgemuth at middle blocker.
Wohlgemuth had the second-most kills of any Warrior last season with 221, but her biggest contribution comes at the net with blocking.
“I’m hoping me and the other seniors can help lead the young team we have this year and fill the big shoes we lost from last year,” Wohlgemuth said. “I feel like we still have that determination that even though we lost some big players, we can still be a big team and have a great season.”
Optimism comes from a talented class of juniors who are ready to step into starting positions this year. Molli Martin and Katelynn Oxley, a 6-foot-4 addition from Lincoln East, will contribute in the front row, while Reagan Holle will step into the starting libero role.
Meanwhile, one of the Warriors’ most talented players is ready for a big jump after nearly reaching 200 kills as a freshman last year. Abby Wachal, whom teammates refer to as “Guac,” will be counted on as a key source of offense.
“We’re really excited to see what kind of season she’s going to have,” Ziegler said. “She’s just a great all-around player, she has terrific court sense, she understands the speed of the game and you wouldn’t know that she’s just a sophomore.”
Competition will be fierce in Class C-1 this year, with the likes of Wahoo, St. Paul, Broken Bow, Grand Island CC and Hastings St. Cecilia all going after Lincoln Lutheran’s crown. Even without the best player in school history, the Warriors aren’t going to give up their title easily.
“It’s just fun to play those great teams and we don’t back down from them; we’re just excited by the opportunity,” Ziegler said.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!