'We can still be a big team': Despite Buss' departure, Lutheran volleyball team optimistic about season

“I’m hoping me and the other seniors can help lead the young team we have this year and fill the big shoes we lost from last year,” Wohlgemuth said. “I feel like we still have that determination that even though we lost some big players, we can still be a big team and have a great season.”

Optimism comes from a talented class of juniors who are ready to step into starting positions this year. Molli Martin and Katelynn Oxley, a 6-foot-4 addition from Lincoln East, will contribute in the front row, while Reagan Holle will step into the starting libero role.

Meanwhile, one of the Warriors’ most talented players is ready for a big jump after nearly reaching 200 kills as a freshman last year. Abby Wachal, whom teammates refer to as “Guac,” will be counted on as a key source of offense.

“We’re really excited to see what kind of season she’s going to have,” Ziegler said. “She’s just a great all-around player, she has terrific court sense, she understands the speed of the game and you wouldn’t know that she’s just a sophomore.”