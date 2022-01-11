Waverly's Bekka Allick named Gatorade volleyball player of the year; two other Husker recruits win state awards

Bekka Allick began her high school volleyball career with unlimited potential and now ends it with one of the highest honors possible in the state.

Gatorade announced on Tuesday that Allick, a Waverly senior, is the state's player of the year for the 2021 season.

The Gatorade award considers not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.

After returning from a severe ankle sprain and fractured tibia that ended her junior year less than halfway through the season, Allick had her best year yet. Despite missing time to represent the United States in the U18 World Championships, Allick still totaled 442 kills, a rate of 5.7 kills per set.

Always a highly touted recruit, PrepVolleyball.com evaluates Allick as the nation's No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2022. She committed to Nebraska before her freshman year at Lincoln North Star, and finished her high school career with 1,114 kills and 274 blocks.

Another top-two national recruit and future Husker, Lindsay Krause, was the Gatorade player of the year each of the previous two seasons.