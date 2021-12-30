 Skip to main content
Waverly's Bekka Allick competes in All-America high school volleyball match
Waverly vs. Omaha Skutt, 11.5

Waverly's Bekka Allick (left) hits against Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers during a Class B state volleyball tournament semifinal match Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Waverly senior and Nebraska signee Bekka Allick notched five kills for Team Icons in the Under Armour Next All-America high school volleyball match Thursday in Orlando, Florida.

Team Legends won the match 19-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.

Allick was one of two Husker recruits playing in the match. Hayden Kubik added four kills for Team Icons.

Florida commit Alexis Stucky was named the match's most valuable player after finishing with 25 assists, seven kills and seven digs.

Allick, one of the top middle blocker recruits in the country, was the first Nebraska native to play in the match since Superior's Kalynn Meyer two years ago.

