Waverly's Allick selected to Under Armour All-America all-star match

Waverly's Bekka Allick was selected to the Under Armour All-America Volleyball Game, the top high school all-star event in the country.
The rosters feature 21 players ranked in the 2022 PrepVolleyball Top 150 rankings, including nine of the top 10 recruits.
The match will take place at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 in Orlando, Florida, and it will be televised on ESPNU.
Allick will be on the Team Icons squad with Hayden Kubik, another Husker recruit and the sister of current Husker Madi Kubik.
The 6-foot-3 Allick is one of the top middle blocks in the country. She slid over to outside hitter her senior season at Waverly and cranked out 442 kills (5.7 per set), including 37 in a state semifinal match against eventual state champion Omaha Skutt. She was named a first-team Super-Stater.
Allick also played for Team USA's 18U team in an international tournament in September, serving as a captain.
