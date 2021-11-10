Waverly's Allick, Papio South's LeGrand named first-team high school All-Americans

Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand (11) and Tessa Arnold (3) celebrate a point against Millard West in the first set during the Class A championship on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star
Waverly's Bekka Allick and Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand were named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.
Lincoln Southwest senior Shaylee Myers was named to the second team. Gretna's Skylar McCune and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks earned third-team honors.
Allick, who signed with Nebraska on Wednesday, had easily her best high school season after she was slowed by an injury as a junior. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker moved to outside hitter for the Vikings and finished with 442 kills (5.7 per set), 341 digs (4.4 per set) and 50 blocks.
LeGrand, who signed with Kansas State, had 1,109 assists (11.3 per set) while helping lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 40-0 record and Class A state championship.
Myers continued to be one of the state's top hitters, finishing with 489 kills (4.8 per set), 303 digs, 44 blocks and 35 aces for the Silver Hawks, who finished 30-5. The 6-foot outside hitter signed with Fresno State on Wednesday.
Photos: Papio South finishes off unbeaten season
Papillion-La Vista South's Morgan Bode gets a kill against Millard West in the second set of the Class A state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand (11) and Tessa Arnold (3) celebrate a point against Millard West in the first set during the Class A championship on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Sadie Millard serves in the first set against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A championship on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Maddie MacTaggart dives for a ball headed out of bounds in the first set against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A championship on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Makenzie Dyrstad receives a serve from Millard West in the first set during the Class A championship on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Skylar Walters (12) and Ella Hazen (2) celebrate a point against Papillion-La Vista South in the first set during the Class A championship on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate their victory over Millard West in the Class A championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South players celebrate with their trophy after winning the Class A state volleyball championship with a sweep of Millard West on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Ella Hazen (center) hugs Sadie Millard (left) after their loss to Papillion-La Vista South in the Class A championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Alanna Bankston (14) blocks an attack by Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi (7) in the second set during the Class A championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Alanna Bankston hits the bench after saving a ball against Papillion-La Vista South in the second set of the Class A championship match Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West celebrates a second-set kill against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's head coach Katie Tarman hugs Harlei Cole (5) while presenting her with her medal after the team defeated Millard West in the Class A championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South and Millard west battle in the second set during the Class A state championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Ava Legrand sets the ball in the second set against Millard West during the Class A state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South coach Katie Tarman watches the action in the third set against Millard West during the Class A state championship Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Alanna Bankston passes against Papillion-La Vista South during the Class A state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South raise the trophy after winning the Class A championship over Millard West on Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista South in the third set of the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Stella Adeyemi receives a serve from Millard West in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista South in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's student manager Max Matras celebrates a second-set point against Millard West during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Ella Hazen (right) and Sadie Millard (left) collide while trying to dig out a Papillion-La Vista South attack in the second set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista South in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West celebrates a point against Papillion-La Vista South in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West accepts the runner-up trophy after the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Papillion-La Vista South's Lauren Medeck digs out an attack by Millard West in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Sadie Millard (1) gets a kill through Papillion-La Vista South's Morgan Bode (4) and Ava Legrand (11) in the third set during the Class A championship Saturday, Nov. 6, at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Millard West's Madie MacTaggart hits against Papillion-La Vista South in the second set during the Class A championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Photos: Omaha Skutt extends Class B volleyball reign to seven
Omaha Skutt players celebrate after defeating Norris to win the Class B state volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt celebrates scoring an early point in their Class B championship match victory over Norris on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt celebrates winning the first set in its match against Norris for the Class B championship on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Gracie Kircher (11) hits past Omaha Skutt's Ava Heyne (13) in the first set of Saturday's Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris celebrates a kill in the first set of Saturday's Class B championship match against Omaha Skutt.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) sets the ball in the first set of Saturday's Class B championship match against Norris.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Sydney Guthard (1) of Norris saves the ball from going out of bounds in the first set of Saturday's Class B championship match against Omaha Skutt.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt players celebrate after defeating Norris to win the state Class B volleyball championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
For the second year in a row, Norris dropped the Class B state title match to Omaha Skutt.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Anna Jelinek just misses a dig in the first set against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship match on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Alivia Hausmann serves in the first set during the Class B championship match on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt coach Renee Saunders talks to her team from the sidelines during the first set of Saturday's Class B championship match against Norris.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Paisley Douglas celebrates a point in the third set against Norris during the Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Grayson Piening digs out a hit by Omaha Skutt in the second set of the Class B championship match.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris players hold up the state runner-up trophy after their loss to Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris celebrates a kill in the second set against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD Journal Star
Norris' Anistyn Rice (10) tips the ball past Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) in the third set of the Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Maisie Boesiger (8) passes a ball against Omaha Skutt in the second set of Saturday's Class B championship match at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris coach Christina Boesiger hugs her daughter Maisie (8) after the Titans' loss to Omaha Skutt in the Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Maisie Boesiger sets a ball against Omaha Skutt in the second set of Saturday's Class B championship match at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt celebrates a point against Norris in the third set of the Class B championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) is introduced before the Class B championship match against Norris.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Norris' Ella Waters hits against Omaha Skutt during the Class B championship match on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Grace Kremer (21) hits the ball through Norris' block in the second set of the Class B championship match on Saturday.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Omaha Skutt's Grace Kremer (21) and Morgan Burke (25) jump to block a hit by Norris' Sydney Jelinek (7) in the second set of Saturday's Class B championship match on Saturday at Devaney Sports Center.
EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!