Waverly's Allick, Papio South's LeGrand named first-team high school All-Americans

Waverly's Bekka Allick and Papillion-La Vista South's Ava LeGrand were named first-team All-Americans by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Lincoln Southwest senior Shaylee Myers was named to the second team. Gretna's Skylar McCune and Elkhorn South's Kylie Weeks earned third-team honors.

Allick, who signed with Nebraska on Wednesday, had easily her best high school season after she was slowed by an injury as a junior. The 6-foot-3 middle blocker moved to outside hitter for the Vikings and finished with 442 kills (5.7 per set), 341 digs (4.4 per set) and 50 blocks.

LeGrand, who signed with Kansas State, had 1,109 assists (11.3 per set) while helping lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 40-0 record and Class A state championship.

Myers continued to be one of the state's top hitters, finishing with 489 kills (4.8 per set), 303 digs, 44 blocks and 35 aces for the Silver Hawks, who finished 30-5. The 6-foot outside hitter signed with Fresno State on Wednesday.

