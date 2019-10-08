WAVERLY — Two of the top teams in the state, Class B No. 2 Waverly and Class C-1 No. 2 Wahoo, met on Tuesday night in a clash that seemed destined for five tough sets.
Instead, Waverly dominated from the get-go, defeating Wahoo in three sets, 25-17, 25-8, 25-22.
Waverly (22-2) charged out to a quick 10-4 lead in set one, and its lead continued to balloon as Wahoo (18-3) made mistake after mistake. Service errors, misplaced passes and errant swings all hurt the Warriors in the opener, and those mistakes continued into the second set as well.
Nothing went right for Wahoo in the second set. By the time Waverly claimed an 11-2 lead, the Warriors had already spent both timeouts and were still plagued by the same mistakes. With Waverly firmly in control, junior outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein took over the match, earning four straight kills for her team at one point. She finished the match with 15 kills and five digs, with eight of those kills coming in the second set.
“I think it took them two sets to catch up to the tempo we were trying to go at,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “It just took them a little while to get there, but when they finally got there, they were with us every step of the way.”
Indeed, the third set was a much closer affair. Helped by Wahoo errors, Waverly took an 8-4 lead, but the Warriors addressed some of their issues and eventually took their first lead of the match at 17-16. However, a strong closing effort from the Vikings helped them finish off the set and secure a sweep.
“Waverly’s a very good team and you have to serve aggressive against them, but we just were not serving well tonight,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “That just created a lot of unforced errors, but overall I’m proud of how they turned it around in the third set.”
The big win came on senior night for Waverly, as seven Viking players closed out their home careers. Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was in the gym to watch Waverly's 2020 NU commit Annika Evans. The senior setter had 32 assists, 11 digs and two blocks in the match as the Viking faithful bid farewell to a senior class Neujahr said will go on to do great things.
“I’m not sure I’ve ever had quite this kind of senior class that has contributed as much to the culture and the elevation of our program than this senior class has,” Neujahr said. “They’ve bought in since day one and have been nothing but phenomenal for our program and our school.”