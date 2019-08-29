WAVERLY — Thursday’s match was poised to be a tightly contested affair between two of the top volleyball teams in the state, perhaps destined to go five sets.
If that was the plan, Waverly didn’t get the message.
The Class B No. 2 Vikings looked a step above Lincoln Lutheran all night, as they defeated the Class C-1 No. 2 Warriors in three sets, 25-22, 25-12, 25-17.
Little separated the teams in the first set as both sides worked to ease into the match. A number of service errors, miscommunications and wayward shots littered the first set as Lincoln Lutheran took an early three-point lead.
“We had a lot of jitters in the first set and had a lot of mistakes that we haven’t been making in practice,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said.
The back-and-forth pattern continued until the end of the set, when seniors Abby Plouzek and Mollie Grosshans provided the crucial kills for Waverly to take the first set 25-22.
The Vikings carried that momentum into the second set with unrelenting pressure at the net. Not every swing Waverly took was accurate, but the constant barrage was enough to wear down the Lutheran defense. Libero Lexie Kreizel made a number of acrobatic digs, but it was hardly enough to stop Waverly’s outside hitters in the final two sets.
Whitney Lauenstein was perhaps the difference, which led to Waverly’s dominant second and third sets. She airmailed a pair of swings in the first set but bounced back by whipping bullet after bullet across the court en route to a team-high 11 kills.
“I hit one into the bottom of the net and Anni [Annika Evans] sent me the next ball anyway,” Lauenstein said. “Just having that belief in me, that really carries me through the game.”
Waverly also possessed a height advantage at the net, with three players 6 feet or taller. While Husker commit Marriah Buss did have 13 kills, most of the Warriors’ attempts were met at the net.
For Neujahr, her team still has a lot to work on, but that won’t stop the Vikings from enjoying a win to open the season.
“I just feel really happy about coming out of this with a win against Lincoln Lutheran, because they’re just a phenomenal team,” Neujahr said.