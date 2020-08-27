Waverly rallies in fifth set in intense opener against Lincoln Lutheran

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It may have been the first match of the season, but the intensity, competition and enthusiasm on display between Waverly and Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday night gave the feel of a state tournament match.

The match was back-and-forth and tightly contested throughout, but it was the Class B No. 2 Vikings who rallied from a four-point deficit in set five to defeat the Class C-1 No. 4 Warriors 3-2 (25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 16-25, 16-14) at Lutheran High School.

“That match was off the charts and played at such a high level, especially for the first match of the year,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said.

Waverly had its opportunities to seize control of the match after winning sets one and three, but the Vikings lacked some of their usual sharpness. Senior outside hitter Bailey Jeffers is still recovering from a thumb injury and Hannah Allick missed the game with a concussion, giving Lincoln Lutheran an opportunity to strike.

While Lincoln Lutheran no longer has Marriah Buss on its side, there is still plenty of attacking talent on the Warriors. Sophomore Abby Wachal led the team with 17 kills and was a steady presence all night, while freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth looked like a veteran in her varsity debut, collecting 10 kills along the way.