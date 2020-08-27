Waverly rallies in fifth set in intense opener against Lincoln Lutheran

It may have been the first match of the season, but the intensity, competition and enthusiasm on display between Waverly and Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday night gave the feel of a state tournament match.
The match was back-and-forth and tightly contested throughout, but it was the Class B No. 2 Vikings who rallied from a four-point deficit in set five to defeat the Class C-1 No. 4 Warriors 3-2 (25-21, 15-25, 25-14, 16-25, 16-14) at Lutheran High School.
“That match was off the charts and played at such a high level, especially for the first match of the year,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said.
Waverly had its opportunities to seize control of the match after winning sets one and three, but the Vikings lacked some of their usual sharpness. Senior outside hitter Bailey Jeffers is still recovering from a thumb injury and Hannah Allick missed the game with a concussion, giving Lincoln Lutheran an opportunity to strike.
While Lincoln Lutheran no longer has Marriah Buss on its side, there is still plenty of attacking talent on the Warriors. Sophomore Abby Wachal led the team with 17 kills and was a steady presence all night, while freshman Sophie Wohlgemuth looked like a veteran in her varsity debut, collecting 10 kills along the way.
“She was really not intimidated at all and gave it her best tonight,” Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “She’s really giving it her all and becoming an all-around player which is what we want.”
If not for some unexpected success in the serving game, Waverly might have been left wondering about its missed opportunities. The Vikings had eight aces in the third set alone and a total of 14 on the night, including the match’s final point.
Lincoln Lutheran led 11-7 in the fifth set, but Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein found an extra bit of energy to carry her team to the finish. The NU commit led all players with 26 kills, but it was her serve on match point which glanced off Warrior hands to secure the win for Waverly.
It was not a pristine night for Waverly, which committed seven errors in a row at one point and struggled to find a second source of kills beside Lauenstein. However, positives outweighed the negatives for both sides as a competitive, thrilling season opener will provide a jumping-off point for the remainder of the season.
“These girls didn’t feel intimidated by a tough team like Waverly, I’m so proud of their efforts and we’ll build on it,” Ziegler said.
“Credit to Lutheran, they kept dueling our block and we didn’t make great adjustments, but thankfully out outsides played phenomenal,” Neujahr said.
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Waverly, 8.27
