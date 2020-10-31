Waverly makes it three straight state trips, third win in a row over Elkhorn North this season

WAVERLY — With a roster filled completely with freshmen and sophomores, it’s scary to the rest of Class B how good first-year volleyball program Elkhorn North is going to be in the next few seasons.
But for senior-laden, third-ranked Waverly, the time is now, and the Vikings decided to dress up like state tournament qualifiers for their final home performance of the season on Halloween.
Nebraska outside hitter recruit Whitney Lauenstein pounded 24 kills, but she got plenty of offensive help from her teammates as Waverly claimed a 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19 victory over the Wolves in the B-3 district final Saturday to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season.
It was the third time Waverly (22-6) defeated the Wolves (13-18) this season and the score got closer each time. That put pressure on the 6-foot-2 Lauenstein and her fellow senior teammates.
“It’s nerve-racking playing a team for the third time because you never know what’s going to happen and what kind of energy they’re going to come out with,” said Lauenstein, who also picked up 13 digs and ripped at least five kills in each of the four sets. “It’s not like playing in the regular season. You get those butterflies in your stomach because you’re not sure if it’s going to be your final match.”
Another senior outside hitter, Bailey Jeffers, added 11 kills and kept Waverly’s attack scoring points when Lauenstein was in the back row. The senior combination of Taylor Kudym and Mackenzie Scurto combined for nine kills.
The setter duo of junior Hannah Allick (24 assists) and senior Maddy Wells (20 assists) sparked the offense, while junior libero Karsen VanScoy led the back row defense with 27 digs.
“We actually score just as much when Whitney’s in the back row,” said Waverly coach Terri Neujahr, who lost 6-3 junior middle blocker Bekka Allick, another Husker commit, to a season-ending leg injury in early October.
“Bailey on our outside and our middles and right sides, they do a great job,” Neujahr added. “We had to change some roles after Bekka got hurt, and we showed today that Whitney’s not the only thing we have.
“Bailey has been injured all year, and here in the last two weeks, she’s starting to feel good. She’s back to her old self from last year.”
Sophomore right side Grace Heaney, a 6-1 left-hander, paced the Wolves with 16 kills, while sophomore outside Hannah Nadgwick finished with 10. Freshman setter Reese Booth put up 37 assists.
Despite seeing Year 1 end in a district final loss, Elkhorn North coach Jenny Gragert was already looking forward to 2021 and beyond.
“I’m so proud of our girls; they battled, they know how to compete, they’re a cohesive group and they’re only going to keep getting better,” said Gragert, who guided Elkhorn to two state titles, a runner-up finish and two third-place state tournament trophies between 2002 and 2010.
“Young teams tend to self-combust like three or four points in a row, and that was hard to get out of,” Gragert added. “That was the difference today.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or rpowell@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ronpowell_ljs.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!