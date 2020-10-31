Waverly makes it three straight state trips, third win in a row over Elkhorn North this season

WAVERLY — With a roster filled completely with freshmen and sophomores, it’s scary to the rest of Class B how good first-year volleyball program Elkhorn North is going to be in the next few seasons.

But for senior-laden, third-ranked Waverly, the time is now, and the Vikings decided to dress up like state tournament qualifiers for their final home performance of the season on Halloween.

Nebraska outside hitter recruit Whitney Lauenstein pounded 24 kills, but she got plenty of offensive help from her teammates as Waverly claimed a 25-22, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19 victory over the Wolves in the B-3 district final Saturday to advance to the state tournament for the third straight season.

It was the third time Waverly (22-6) defeated the Wolves (13-18) this season and the score got closer each time. That put pressure on the 6-foot-2 Lauenstein and her fellow senior teammates.

“It’s nerve-racking playing a team for the third time because you never know what’s going to happen and what kind of energy they’re going to come out with,” said Lauenstein, who also picked up 13 digs and ripped at least five kills in each of the four sets. “It’s not like playing in the regular season. You get those butterflies in your stomach because you’re not sure if it’s going to be your final match.”