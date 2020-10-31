Watch now: Move up to Class B doesn't keep Ashland-Greenwood from making state volleyball tournament

ASHLAND — Ashland-Greenwood is the second-smallest school in Class B volleyball this season based on enrollment, but it’ll be playing among the largest and best teams in the class this week at the state tournament.
The fifth-ranked Bluejays qualified for state by beating Beatrice in four sets on Saturday in a district championship match, 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20.
Ashland-Greenwood moved up from Class C-1 last season.
“This is crazy,” said Ashland-Greenwood senior Carly vonRentzell. “We didn’t think that our first year in Class B we would actually go to state.”
Each of the Bluejays’ previous five times at state came in Class C-1, most recently in 2015.
It helped that Ashland-Greenwood was a veteran team this year with 12 seniors. A few of them were student managers for team when they were younger, and some have played together since third grade.
And the players worked at volleyball all year, vonRentzell said, playing on different club teams and then bringing their experience and knowledge back to the high school.
“To be successful in Class B has been a pretty awesome thing to be a part of,” said Ashland-Greenwood coach Megan Rossell.
Ashland-Greenwood (23-6) already has improved its win total by five from last season.
VonRentzell had 14 kills to lead the Bluejays, including six in a dominating third set for Ashland-Greenwood.
But Ashland-Greenwood has a powerful and balanced offense while utilizing a two-setter system that gives them more hitting options. Four players had double-digit kills. Middle blocker Jess Stander added 12 kills, setter/hitter Saige Craven had 11, setter/hitter Brynn Glock had 10 and outside hitter Layne Whaley had nine.
“We don’t have a huge go-to player,” Rossell said. “We just have a lot of solid players, so our opponents don’t always know who the ball is going to. And I think that’s why we’ve had a lot of success this year.”
But Stander can definitely take over when she rotates in at the middle blocker spot.
“Oh, my gosh, she hits hard,” vonRentzell said. “She’s the strongest person that I know as a hitter. She’s been hitting through blocks the past couple of matches. I really look up to her as a player, and as a person.”
The first set was tied 11 times before Beatrice won the set by winning the final three rallies.
In the final three sets, Ashland-Greenwood used better serving and hitting to get the Beatrice offense out of system more. In one stretch of the third set, Ashland-Greenwood had four kills in a span of six points.
Right-side hitter Kaitlyn Church led Beatrice (16-15) with nine kills.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!