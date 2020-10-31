Watch now: Move up to Class B doesn't keep Ashland-Greenwood from making state volleyball tournament

VonRentzell had 14 kills to lead the Bluejays, including six in a dominating third set for Ashland-Greenwood.

But Ashland-Greenwood has a powerful and balanced offense while utilizing a two-setter system that gives them more hitting options. Four players had double-digit kills. Middle blocker Jess Stander added 12 kills, setter/hitter Saige Craven had 11, setter/hitter Brynn Glock had 10 and outside hitter Layne Whaley had nine.

“We don’t have a huge go-to player,” Rossell said. “We just have a lot of solid players, so our opponents don’t always know who the ball is going to. And I think that’s why we’ve had a lot of success this year.”

But Stander can definitely take over when she rotates in at the middle blocker spot.

“Oh, my gosh, she hits hard,” vonRentzell said. “She’s the strongest person that I know as a hitter. She’s been hitting through blocks the past couple of matches. I really look up to her as a player, and as a person.”

The first set was tied 11 times before Beatrice won the set by winning the final three rallies.