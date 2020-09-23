Wahoo seniors' close connection has helped them build strong legacy in volleyball

When Elle Glock, Lauren Kavan and Kelsie Sears first arrived at Wahoo high school, the Warriors only had two state tournament appearances and zero state titles in school history.
With back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, a third-place finish a year ago and a record of 112-8 in their varsity careers, Wahoo’s seniors have built their own legacy. However, they couldn’t have done it without the foundation former Warriors Maddie Larson, Kinsley Tinglehoff and Morgan Marotz left behind for them in 2017.
“Going into high school we had such good seniors to look up to and learn from their examples, and we wanted to keep what they had going,” Glock said. “That year gave us so much experience for the future.”
While Glock started on varsity as a freshman, it wasn’t until 2018 that Kavan and Sears could take on starting roles, too. Glock’s transition from hitter to setter allowed Kavan and Sears to take on right-side duties, and the close friends quickly formed a successful partnership on the court as Wahoo won another state title.
“All three of us have always been super-close, and playing volleyball from middle school to now has helped us develop a really good connection,” Sears said.
However, disaster struck before the 2019 season when Kavan tore her ACL and was ruled out for the entire season. While she couldn’t be on the court, Kavan still wanted to help her team in any way possible and she took on a vocal bench role by calling out hitting opportunities and defensive positions.
“It was unfortunate that it happened, but all I could do then was help my teammates and coach them as much as I could,” Kavan said.
Wahoo still had a successful season, but the Warriors were unable to capture another state title as they lost 3-0 to Lincoln Lutheran in the state semifinals. Glock said the loss has been a major source of motivation for Wahoo this year, and that determination has shown as the Warriors have only dropped two sets during a 13-0 start.
Difficult matches against Malcolm and Waverly await Wahoo in the coming weeks, but the experienced seniors know these tests will help prepare them for postseason play. With only eight losses in their varsity careers, the Warriors aren’t accustomed to losing and they haven’t done so this year.
Given all that Glock, Kavan and Sears have accomplished in their Warrior careers, they have high expectations for the 2020 season and are hoping to end their careers the same way they started them — with a state title.
“It’s crazy that we’ve been part of great teams each of our four years in high school,” Glock said. “We’re very lucky to be surrounded by such talented players.”
