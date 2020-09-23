Wahoo seniors' close connection has helped them build strong legacy in volleyball

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When Elle Glock, Lauren Kavan and Kelsie Sears first arrived at Wahoo high school, the Warriors only had two state tournament appearances and zero state titles in school history.

With back-to-back state titles in 2017 and 2018, a third-place finish a year ago and a record of 112-8 in their varsity careers, Wahoo’s seniors have built their own legacy. However, they couldn’t have done it without the foundation former Warriors Maddie Larson, Kinsley Tinglehoff and Morgan Marotz left behind for them in 2017.

“Going into high school we had such good seniors to look up to and learn from their examples, and we wanted to keep what they had going,” Glock said. “That year gave us so much experience for the future.”

While Glock started on varsity as a freshman, it wasn’t until 2018 that Kavan and Sears could take on starting roles, too. Glock’s transition from hitter to setter allowed Kavan and Sears to take on right-side duties, and the close friends quickly formed a successful partnership on the court as Wahoo won another state title.

“All three of us have always been super-close, and playing volleyball from middle school to now has helped us develop a really good connection,” Sears said.