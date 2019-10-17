WAHOO — Thursday night’s match may have been a three-set sweep for Class C-1 No. 3 Wahoo, but that doesn’t mean it came easy.
The Warriors overcame a poor serving effort to defeat Ashland-Greenwood 25-18, 25-19, 25-13 in the semifinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament.
Wahoo (21-3) began the match with the first serve and promptly sent it straight into the net, marking the beginning of a long serving night for the Warriors. They had a total of 13 service errors in the three-set match, including 11 in the first two sets.
“It’s something we’ve been struggling with all year,” Wahoo coach Trish Larson said. “We struggled at the service line tonight and I think sometimes they just get in their head.”
Those free points helped keep Ashland-Greenwood (15-10) close. The Bluejays led early in both the first and second sets but allowed Wahoo back into the match with their own service errors and miscues.
“Wahoo was very scrappy on defense, they picked up more balls than our side,” Ashland-Greenwood coach Megan Rossell said. “Some of the small things that we usually do pretty well, we were a little weaker on. The girls have a lot of potential and I almost felt like they were too tense, they wanted it almost too bad.”
The third set followed the pattern of the first two, as Ashland-Greenwood trailed by just three points at 13-10, but Wahoo scored 12 of the set’s final 15 points to put the match away.
While the Warriors struggled at the service line, their outside hitters shined offensively. The Bluejays’ leading hitter, Jessica Stander, had just six kills, while Wahoo’s Kelsie Sears recorded 13 kills and Mya Larson had 21, including eight in the first set.
“Even though they struggled servingwise, they really picked it up offensively with their attacking and their efficiency and on defense, they both played good defense tonight,” Larson said.
With the defeat, Ashland-Greenwood will take on Platteview in the third-place game. Meanwhile, Wahoo will go up against Syracuse in the conference championship game Saturday, the first matchup between the two teams all season before they meet again next Tuesday.
Winners of 12 of their last 13 matches, the Warriors will roll into Saturday’s title match with considerable momentum, but Larson emphasized the need for her team to say focused.
“We’ve dealt with a lot of injuries this year, so we’re still creating rhythm,” she said. “We try not to look too far in advance, we just focus on getting better and staying consistent.”