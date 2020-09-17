 Skip to main content
Volleyball: LPS Classic schedule
Volleyball: LPS Classic schedule

Volleyball

LPS CLASSIC

Friday's matches

POOL C

At Lincoln Southeast

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, 3 p.m.

Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast, 4 p.m.

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m.

Gretna vs. Lincoln East, to follow

Omaha Marian vs. Gretna, to follow

Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, to follow

POOL D

At Lincoln Southwest

Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 3 p .m.

North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4 p.m.

Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5 p.m.

North Platte vs. Grand Island, to follow

Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow

Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island, to follow

Saturday's matches

POOL A

At Lincoln Southeast

Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.

Norris vs. Bellevue West, 10 a.m.

Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.

Norris vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow

Elkhorn South vs. Norris, to follow

Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow

POOL B

At Lincoln Southwest

Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 11 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow

Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow

