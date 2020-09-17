Volleyball: LPS Classic schedule

Volleyball
LPS CLASSIC
Friday's matches
POOL C
At Lincoln Southeast
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln East, 3 p.m.
Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast, 4 p.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 5 p.m.
Gretna vs. Lincoln East, to follow
Omaha Marian vs. Gretna, to follow
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln East, to follow
POOL D
At Lincoln Southwest
Lincoln North Star vs. Grand Island, 3 p .m.
North Platte vs. Lincoln Northeast, 4 p.m.
Lincoln North Star vs. Lincoln Northeast, 5 p.m.
North Platte vs. Grand Island, to follow
Lincoln North Star vs. North Platte, to follow
Lincoln Northeast vs. Grand Island, to follow
Saturday's matches
POOL A
At Lincoln Southeast
Elkhorn South vs. Papillion-La Vista, 9 a.m.
Norris vs. Bellevue West, 10 a.m.
Omaha Marian vs. Lincoln Southeast, 11 a.m.
Norris vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
Elkhorn South vs. Norris, to follow
Bellevue West vs. Papillion-La Vista, to follow
POOL B
At Lincoln Southwest
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Southwest, 9 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Pius X, 10 a.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Lincoln Pius X, 11 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
Lincoln Pius X vs. Lincoln Southwest, to follow
