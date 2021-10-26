Under 'extreme duress,' Millard North rises to challenge to beat Lincoln East in district semifinal

Leading the second set 20-12, the Lincoln East volleyball team looked primed to pull into a 1-1 tie in an A-2 district semifinal match.
Millard North had other plans.
Behind senior Marisa Lootens and junior Caitlin McCormack, the Mustangs came back to win that set, and carried over the momentum to complete a sweep (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) of the Spartans on Tuesday at Lincoln East.
Millard North advances to Wednesday’s district final, where it will meet its crosstown rival in Class A No. 2 Millard West.
“I was proud of their effort today and proud of the changes they've made over the last six days of practice,” Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said. “We’ve been off since the Metro Tournament last Tuesday, so we’ve really used our time to prepare not just for Lincoln East but to get better as a group. … 20-12 is extreme duress in my opinion. The fact that they came back and executed under extreme duress makes me happy because we’ve struggled with that this year.”
Lootens led Millard North with 12 kills, while McCormack and Makenzie Kucks added another 11 each.
Class A No. 3 Millard West defeated Omaha North 3-0 in the other A-2 district semifinal. Millard North and Millard West have played each other three times this year, and the Mustangs have failed to win a set.
However, Peterson said if his team attacks, they’ll have a chance to pull off the upset.
“The word is ‘attack.' We’re going to come in and attack," Peterson said. "We’re going to walk out of there knowing we gave them absolutely everything we had. The goal is to out-defend. I’m excited for the matchup, and I know Millard West is a really good volleyball team, and they have some offensive threats over there. It should be a good match, and I’m excited to see what the turnout is.”
Lincoln East is likely to miss the state tournament with Tuesday’s loss. Lincoln East coach Nichole Johnson said her team just needed to execute in the match.
“Early this year, we talked about how it’s not for a lack of effort, it’s for a lack of execution. That’s kind of been our season to a T. We work really hard, and then we error or give away certain points or we don’t capitalize in situations. Millard North executed, and we didn’t.”
