Under 'extreme duress,' Millard North rises to challenge to beat Lincoln East in district semifinal

Leading the second set 20-12, the Lincoln East volleyball team looked primed to pull into a 1-1 tie in an A-2 district semifinal match.

Millard North had other plans.

Behind senior Marisa Lootens and junior Caitlin McCormack, the Mustangs came back to win that set, and carried over the momentum to complete a sweep (25-19, 25-23, 25-18) of the Spartans on Tuesday at Lincoln East.

Millard North advances to Wednesday’s district final, where it will meet its crosstown rival in Class A No. 2 Millard West.

“I was proud of their effort today and proud of the changes they've made over the last six days of practice,” Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said. “We’ve been off since the Metro Tournament last Tuesday, so we’ve really used our time to prepare not just for Lincoln East but to get better as a group. … 20-12 is extreme duress in my opinion. The fact that they came back and executed under extreme duress makes me happy because we’ve struggled with that this year.”

Lootens led Millard North with 12 kills, while McCormack and Makenzie Kucks added another 11 each.