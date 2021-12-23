Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star volleyball roster

Several all-state volleyball players make up the roster for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match, which will take place next summer.
Those accepting invitations include first-team Super-Staters Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt and Skylar McCune of Gretna. Second-team Super-Staters Ella Waters (Norris) and Kylie Weeks (Elkhorn South), and third-team Super-Staters Bailey Hezler (Oakland-Craig), Masa Scheierman (York), Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) and Ashley Keck (Kearney Catholci) also dot the rosters.
The NCA all-star match is set for 6 p.m. July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School. The all-star basketball games will take place July 25 and the all-star softball game is set for July 27.
Players: Taylor Bunjer, Elkhorn; Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Conner, Kearney Catholic; Regan Haith, Lincoln Pius X; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic; Adeline Kirkegaard, Hastings SC; Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West; Brianna Lemke, Mead; Skylar McCune, Gretna; Sophia McKinney, Northwest; Sadie Millard, Millard West; Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest; Jordi Nekl, Columbus Lakeview; Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran; Olivia Poppert, St. Paul; Sydney Raszler, Elkhorn; Masa Scheierman, York; Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock; Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Kya Scott, Broken Bow; Karsen VanScoy, Waverly; Ella Waters, Norris, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South. Coaches: Christina Boesiger, Norris; Lois Hixson, Aurora. Assistant coaches: Hayley Ryan, Overton; Bryson Mahlberg, Gothenburg.
Get to know the 2021 Journal Star volleyball first-team Super-Staters — and their 'sweet' successes
𝑴𝒆𝒆𝒕 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒆𝒂𝒎
𝑨𝒗𝒂 𝑳𝒆𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒅 | 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝑳𝒂 𝑽𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
𝑫𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒏𝒚 𝑵𝒅𝒂𝒎-𝑺𝒊𝒎𝒑𝒔𝒐𝒏 | 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒉𝒂 𝑾𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒔𝒊𝒅𝒆
𝑺𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒂 𝑨𝒅𝒆𝒚𝒆𝒎𝒊 | 𝑷𝒂𝒑𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒐𝒏-𝑳𝒂 𝑽𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒚𝒍𝒆𝒆 𝑴𝒚𝒆𝒓𝒔 | 𝑳𝒊𝒏𝒄𝒐𝒍𝒏 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉𝒘𝒆𝒔𝒕
𝑺𝒌𝒚𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑴𝒄𝑪𝒖𝒏𝒆 | 𝑮𝒓𝒆𝒕𝒏𝒂
𝑩𝒆𝒌𝒌𝒂 𝑨𝒍𝒍𝒊𝒄𝒌 | 𝑾𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒓𝒍𝒚
𝑨𝒃𝒃𝒚 𝑺𝒄𝒉𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔 | 𝑶𝒎𝒂𝒉𝒂 𝑺𝒌𝒖𝒕𝒕