Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star volleyball roster

Several all-state volleyball players make up the roster for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match, which will take place next summer.

Those accepting invitations include first-team Super-Staters Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt and Skylar McCune of Gretna. Second-team Super-Staters Ella Waters (Norris) and Kylie Weeks (Elkhorn South), and third-team Super-Staters Bailey Hezler (Oakland-Craig), Masa Scheierman (York), Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) and Ashley Keck (Kearney Catholci) also dot the rosters.

The NCA all-star match is set for 6 p.m. July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School. The all-star basketball games will take place July 25 and the all-star softball game is set for July 27.