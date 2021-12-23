 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska - Lincoln
Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star volleyball roster
0 Comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Trio of first-team Super-Staters highlights NCA all-star volleyball roster

  • 0
Omaha Skutt vs. Norris, 11.6

Omaha Skutt's Abigail Schomers (3) sets the ball in the first set of the Class B championship match against Norris on Nov. 6.

 EAKIN HOWARD, Journal Star file photo

Luke Mullin and Geoff Exstrom take stock of the high school basketball season in Lincoln as the hardwood season gets underway, among other topics in this Prep Extra Podcast episode.

Several all-state volleyball players make up the roster for the Nebraska Coaches Association all-star match, which will take place next summer.

Those accepting invitations include first-team Super-Staters Shaylee Myers of Lincoln Southwest, Abby Schomers of Omaha Skutt and Skylar McCune of Gretna. Second-team Super-Staters Ella Waters (Norris) and Kylie Weeks (Elkhorn South), and third-team Super-Staters Bailey Hezler (Oakland-Craig), Masa Scheierman (York), Kali Jurgensmeier (Bishop Neumann) and Ashley Keck (Kearney Catholci) also dot the rosters.

The NCA all-star match is set for 6 p.m. July 26 at Lincoln North Star High School. The all-star basketball games will take place July 25 and the all-star softball game is set for July 27.

Players: Taylor Bunjer, Elkhorn; Harlei Cole, Papillion-La Vista South; Sydney Conner, Kearney Catholic; Regan Haith, Lincoln Pius X; Karley Heimes, Wynot; Bailey Helzer, Oakland-Craig; Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt; Kali Jurgensmeier, Bishop Neumann; Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic; Adeline Kirkegaard, Hastings SC; Kealy Kiviniemi, Bellevue West; Brianna Lemke, Mead; Skylar McCune, Gretna; Sophia McKinney, Northwest; Sadie Millard, Millard West; Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest; Jordi Nekl, Columbus Lakeview; Katelynn Oxley, Lincoln Lutheran; Olivia Poppert, St. Paul; Sydney Raszler, Elkhorn; Masa Scheierman, York; Brenna Schmidt, Elmwood-Murdock; Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt; Kya Scott, Broken Bow; Karsen VanScoy, Waverly; Ella Waters, Norris, Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South. Coaches: Christina Boesiger, Norris; Lois Hixson, Aurora. Assistant coaches: Hayley Ryan, Overton; Bryson Mahlberg, Gothenburg.

Waverly's Allick selected to Under Armour All-America all-star match
The Journal Star's 2021 Super-State, all-state volleyball teams and honorable mentions

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Continued storminess to hinder holiday travel in Southern California

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News