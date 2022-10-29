Top-rated Lincoln Lutheran thrives on big-game energy to win district final

Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran is headed back to the state volleyball tournament for the sixth straight year after sweeping Summerland in the Class C2-1 district final Saturday at Lutheran.

The Warriors looked the part of the top-ranked team and the state title favorite in a 25-14, 25-13, 25-20 win.

Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler was proud of her team’s performance and felt they lived up to the pressure of a win-or-go-home game.

“I think this team actually thrives on it,” she said. “They like to have the close games, they like to have the big competition.”

Now locked into the state tournament, the 2021 C-1 champions have a shot at winning their first back-to-back titles. It’s something that has been on the mind of Ziegler more than the six straight appearances or their perfect 37-0 perfect this season.

“I think there is also a real incentive for the girls out there. They want to do it twice,” she said.

One of the players leading Lutheran in the hunt for a repeat is senior outside hitter Abby Wachal, who had a game-high 20 kills. Wachal said she loves playing in high-pressure environments and feels it elevates everyone’s game.

“I feel like it just brings out the competitiveness of the team and we just try that much harder,” she said.

Much of the success the Warriors have had this season, and over the years, can be attributed to strong chemistry between the players both on the court and off of it as they strive to play the best volleyball they can.

“All of us are best friends and you can see it on the court, and you can definitely tell (the) teams that don’t have it and do have it,” Wachal said. “I’m just blessed to say we have the skill and we have the chemistry.”

Also playing a crucial role all season has been sophomore libero Keri Leimbach, who had 20 digs on Saturday. One of her biggest strengths is keeping the Warriors in their system of play and supporting her teammates on the court.

“I know sometimes that girls get flustered because we have a very deep bench, but I always like to say in the huddle, ‘We got it, trust our training and always do your best,’” Leimbach said.

Going into the state tournament with a perfect record and as a top-seeded returning champion comes with a lot of pressure, but it’s something the Warriors are embracing and not running from.

“We talk all the time as a team, ‘Don’t let the pressure get to us. It’s a gift to have that pressure, but we can’t let it affect us and how we play,’” Wachal said.

Even with all the things on the line for Lutheran, Ziegler wants the team to take it one match at a time.

“The girls are expected to know what their role is and what their position is, to know how to defend it or to attack it,” she said. “We’ll be ready to go.”