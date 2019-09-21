Before LPS Classic play even began, Class A No. 1 Papillion-La Vista and No. 2 Elkhorn South appeared to be on a crash course to meet in the final.
Both teams swept through pool play on Friday but faced stronger opposition in Saturday’s tournament play. Papillion-La Vista defeated Omaha Marian and Gretna to advance to the final, while Elkhorn South beat Bellevue West and Papillion-La Vista South.
Sure enough, the Monarchs and Storm advanced to play each other for the second time this year, with Papillion-La Vista coming out on top once again in a 26-24, 25-17 victory in the title match.
Elkhorn South came out firing on all cylinders, as senior outside hitter Ibi Green and junior middle blocker Rylee Gray powered the Storm to a 16-9 lead. Papillion-La Vista mounted a comeback, though, and managed to tie the set at 22-22.
The Monarchs even had two set points that they squandered before senior setter Brooklyn Schram and junior middle hitter Logan Jeffus provided the final two kills of the set.
“This team has battled back from some deficits, and it would be nice to not get in those, but they know that you take it one point at a time and when you do that, you’re never out of the game,” Papillion La-Vista coach John Svehla said.
You have free articles remaining.
There would be no deficit for the Monarchs to climb out of in the second set, as Elkhorn South tied the set at 4-4 early on but couldn’t get any closer the rest of the way. Led by a strong presence at the net, the Monarchs closed out the set to win the LPS Classic and remain unbeaten.
“You know going into Elkhorn (South) that’s going to be a big match, so they started off a little slow but ultimately found a way to come back, so I think that’s a big confidence boost for them,” Svehla said.
For the Storm, a second loss to Papillion-La Vista will leave them wanting more, but a 5-1 weekend was enough for Elkhorn South coach Chelsea Potter to walk away pleased.
“In the long scheme of this season, this is a very good milestone for us,” she said. “This is a very tough tournament, it’s like a mini-state tournament, so I’m very proud of what our girls were able to do this weekend.”
Finishing behind the first-place Monarchs and second-place Storm were Papillion-La Vista South in third place and Gretna in fourth. Lincoln Pius X placed fifth, followed by Bellevue West in sixth, and Lincoln East and Omaha Marian finished tied for seventh. On Saturday, Pius X lost to Gretna 25-23, 26-24, but defeated both Bellevue West (25-17, 25-18) and Omaha Marian (25-21, 27-29, 25-20).