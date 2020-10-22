Thunderbolts shake off slow start, defeat Silver Hawks for third straight HAC crown

KEARNEY — Staring at a 12-point deficit in the first set of the Heartland Athletic Conference title game, Lincoln Pius X head coach Katie Wenz gave the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts a choice.

They could keep playing the same and be in for a difficult night against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest, or they could step up and work hard for the chance at a HAC crown.

Pius X responded by making the first set close and narrowly winning a key second set as the Thunderbolts defeated Southwest 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16 to win their third straight HAC title Thursday night.

Southwest (19-9) roared out to a 21-9 lead in the first set as Pius X (22-4) couldn’t stay in system offensively nor defend an aggressive Silver Hawk attack. Wenz’s prompting led to Pius X closing the first set on a 13-4 run as the Thunderbolts made their choice to battle.

“I was worried for us, because they were really in our heads and we got down on ourselves, but I knew if we kept the energy going, we could beat them,” Pius X senior Cora Thomas said.