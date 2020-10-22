Thunderbolts shake off slow start, defeat Silver Hawks for third straight HAC crown

KEARNEY — Staring at a 12-point deficit in the first set of the Heartland Athletic Conference title game, Lincoln Pius X head coach Katie Wenz gave the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts a choice.
They could keep playing the same and be in for a difficult night against No. 5 Lincoln Southwest, or they could step up and work hard for the chance at a HAC crown.
Pius X responded by making the first set close and narrowly winning a key second set as the Thunderbolts defeated Southwest 22-25, 29-27, 25-14, 25-16 to win their third straight HAC title Thursday night.
Southwest (19-9) roared out to a 21-9 lead in the first set as Pius X (22-4) couldn’t stay in system offensively nor defend an aggressive Silver Hawk attack. Wenz’s prompting led to Pius X closing the first set on a 13-4 run as the Thunderbolts made their choice to battle.
“I was worried for us, because they were really in our heads and we got down on ourselves, but I knew if we kept the energy going, we could beat them,” Pius X senior Cora Thomas said.
Falling behind 2-0 would have made Pius X’s comeback efforts much more difficult, and the necessity of a second-set win led to a back-and-forth contest. Southwest’s Brinly Christensen had three of her team-high five blocks in the set, and Pius X withstood three Southwest set points before winning the set 29-27.
Kylen Sealock led all players with 19 kills and Alexis Markowski also finished with 15, but Southwest’s block experienced success against Pius X’s lead attackers. The Thunderbolts adjusted by getting other attackers such as Thomas and Leah Mach involved, and the result was a much-improved end to the match.
“They were focusing on our pins (Sealock and Markowski), and once we mixed it up, we kept them guessing,” Wenz said. “We went away from Kylen and Alexis a little bit, and Cora and Leah really stepped up.”
Thursday’s HAC matches marked Thomas’ return to the court after quarantining due to COVID-19 exposure, and the senior made the most of her chance. She finished the match with a career-high 17 kills at the varsity level, and her efforts gave Pius X a boost late in the match.
