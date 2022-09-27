Thunderbolts look to be rounding into form after sweep over Northeast

Class A No. 10 Lincoln Pius X came into the season with some lofty expectations after returning all but one player from last year’s team.

But the Thunderbolts' season can be defined by a tough schedule and a squad that has battled a few key injuries but is still trying to find its footing.

Despite the ups and downs, coach Katie Wenz still feels like her team is about to hit its stride with three weeks left in the regular season.

“I think we are right there; we just have to get over the last-minute hump and finish at 25 first,” she said. “I feel like every game we are hanging in there, we are getting more confidence, and sometimes confidence is the most important thing. I do think we are turning that corner and I think we are going to come out a little differently in some games.”

Tuesday, Pius X strung together three dominant sets for a 25-11, 25-10, 25-9 sweep over Lincoln Northeast.

It was a chance for Wenz to get some of their bench players more time as well as get some players back in rotations that have missed some time. Those have been two things the team needs to take a step forward.

“We had to get some young players more comfortable," Wenz said. “That was some of the struggles in the season was we just had kids who were not comfortable in the varsity role. It’s a faster-paced game. But now that they are growing into that role, I’m seeing a lot of really good things happen.”

Before last season, Pius X had made the state tournament in 24 of the previous 25 seasons. There is a standard of excellence within the program.

The young squad fell just short of getting back last season. This year, the inconsistency with players in and out, to JV or injury, it’s been hard for them to just get going.

“Unlike the past three years that I have been playing here, we have been a very successful program, and this year has been a little different,” senior Adison Markowski said. “We haven’t shown that this year, but I think that we are still mentally in it and are not going to give up yet because we have enough talent on this team to make it pretty far.”

Wenz said the mental fortitude and the players buying into the plan is what has impressed her the most so far this year.

“When games are hard, for the most part, we are still competing,” she said. “We are not rolling over in games. We are right there. Now in the middle of the season, we are still pushing to get better, and we are still buying in to get better. I’m happy to see that.”

The win in straight sets Tuesday and a win over Lincoln North Star last week have shown Markowski that the team, although it may not be peaking yet, is still playing well.

“Based off tonight and when we played North Star, we played at a really high level,” she said. “If we continue to keep that momentum going and going upward, then we can hopefully find some wins in those tough games.”

Lincoln Pius X plays in Lincoln Northeast’s Invitational this weekend before facing three teams inside the Class A ratings next week.