It was a busy day of volleyball at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday, as top-seeded Elkhorn South and Waverly both dropped matches, while Lincoln Pius X was the only No. 1 seed to emerge from pool play without a loss.
The Class A No. 5 Thunderbolts (18-3) rolled out to two quick wins over Kearney and Fremont, but playing three matches in three hours posed a challenge as Pius X headed into a match against No. 4 Gretna to determine the winner of Pool C.
The Dragons won the first set 25-19 before Pius X earned two close wins to secure the victory, taking set two 25-22 and set three 25-23. Junior Alexis Markowski provided crucial kills in both sets, helping power the Thunderbolts to their third victory over Gretna this season.
“Physically, mentally, emotionally it’s hard to play three in a row, especially after a long day,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “But we did it OK.”
Gretna finished second in Pool C with a 2-1 record, Fremont came in third and Kearney finished at the bottom of the group.
Meanwhile, the upset of the day came in Pool A, as No. 9 Omaha Marian defeated No. 2 Elkhorn South 25-21, 14-25, 25-22, marking the Storm’s first loss this season to a team other than No. 1 Papillion-La Vista.
The win gave Marian a 3-0 record on the day, as it came first in Pool A, with Elkhorn South following in second at 2-1, Norfolk in third and Lincoln Northeast last at 0-3.
Pool B also had a big upset, as Class B No. 1 Waverly lost its first match of the season to Class A No. 7 Millard South 25-20, 25-18. The Vikings (19-1) won their first two matches of the day but couldn’t overcome early deficits in both sets against the Patriots.
“We can do better than what we did (against Millard South),” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “They were disappointed in how they played and they know that they can play better.”
The Vikings will still advance to gold bracket play Saturday after finishing second in Pool B, helped by wins over Omaha Central and Lincoln Southeast. The Knights (12-10) finished third with a 1-2 record as they managed a win over Omaha Central but were far off the pace against Waverly and Millard South.
“We’re allowing good teams to go on three-, four-, five-point runs and it’s really tough to be doing that two times during a set,” Lincoln Southeast coach Paige Hubl said.
However, closing out the day with a victory was important to get the Knights back on track.
“It’s good to end on that note and bring that momentum into the next day,” Hubl said.