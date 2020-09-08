Thunderbolts can't match confidence of volleyball champ Titans

While Pius X out-blocked Papio South 10-6, the Titans also had Stella Adeyemi finish with 12 kills and Emma O’Neill with 10 as the quick-paced offense kept Pius X on its heels.

“They ran a fast tempo and weren’t afraid to swing away when at times we were,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “Our block got some touches on it, but when they didn’t it definitely showed.”

Pius X had momentum entering the third set but quickly fell behind 17-7 as its defensive shortcomings began to emerge. And while Pius X kept the fourth set close, the Titans eventually ran away with that, too.

Although Pius X showed its usual promise on offense, consistency was lacking. The Thunderbolts committed nine service errors and allowed five aces while misplacing passes and attacks throughout.

“We made a lot of execution errors,” Wenz said. “When it was crunch time, we didn’t get the ball where it needed to be, and when we could’ve made nice easy passes, we sent it out of bounds.”

The Titans showed why they are the defending state champions against Pius X, revealing there is plenty of improvement left for the Thunderbolts.