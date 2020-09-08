Thunderbolts can't match confidence of volleyball champ Titans

With two of the best volleyball teams in Class A going up against each other Tuesday night, the separating factor between Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln Pius X wasn’t talent or skill.
Instead, the No. 1 Titans beat the No. 3 Thunderbolts thanks to an abundance of confidence that only the defending state champions could possess.
Much like the two teams’ meeting in the state tournament semifinal last November, Lincoln Pius X was unable to match Papio South’s intensity for the entire match, falling 3-1 (25-16, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20).
“I think they (the Titans) all felt a confidence in this game, they knew they could win this in four sets and they wanted to make that point,” Papio South head coach Katie Tarman said.
Pius X (4-1) fell behind early in the first set, and a combination of poor passing and misplaced attacks doomed the Thunderbolts from the get-go. However, Pius X made a spirited effort to win the second set and knot the match 1-1, with Kylen Sealock adding three important kills late in the set.
Sealock led the Thunderbolts with 14 kills and Alexis Markowski added 10 more, but the match’s attacker with the biggest impact was Titan freshman Lauren Medeck. She led the Titans (8-1) with 15 kills and was a consistent offensive threat all night long.
While Pius X out-blocked Papio South 10-6, the Titans also had Stella Adeyemi finish with 12 kills and Emma O’Neill with 10 as the quick-paced offense kept Pius X on its heels.
“They ran a fast tempo and weren’t afraid to swing away when at times we were,” Pius X head coach Katie Wenz said. “Our block got some touches on it, but when they didn’t it definitely showed.”
Pius X had momentum entering the third set but quickly fell behind 17-7 as its defensive shortcomings began to emerge. And while Pius X kept the fourth set close, the Titans eventually ran away with that, too.
Although Pius X showed its usual promise on offense, consistency was lacking. The Thunderbolts committed nine service errors and allowed five aces while misplacing passes and attacks throughout.
“We made a lot of execution errors,” Wenz said. “When it was crunch time, we didn’t get the ball where it needed to be, and when we could’ve made nice easy passes, we sent it out of bounds.”
The Titans showed why they are the defending state champions against Pius X, revealing there is plenty of improvement left for the Thunderbolts.
“We did some things well, but we need to figure out how to do those things well for the whole 75 points to win a match,” Wenz said.
