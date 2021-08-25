Three years after starting as a freshman, LSW's Shaylee Myers remains highly driven in the goal department

What Shaylee Myers lacked in high school experience, she made up for with a powerful arm.

That was more than enough for coach Mark Novotny to put the talented hitter in the starting lineup just days after she started walking the hallways of Lincoln Southwest as a freshman.

Myers is a senior now. She has checked off many goals, but there are others. And, yes, she still has a lot of power.

"It's so weird," the Silver Hawk outside hitter said, reflecting on her prep career. "I feel like I've been here for a long time, but not long enough."

Myers has been an impact player for Southwest for three seasons, climbing the career kills (she's at 1,047) and service aces charts. She was a second-team Super-Stater last year after finishing fourth in Class A in kills (475). But this is the biggest year for her, says Novotny.

Myers, along with fellow seniors Courtney Holsteen and Karli Symonsbergen, is being counted on for senior leadership on and off the court.