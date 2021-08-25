 Skip to main content
Three years after starting as a freshman, LSW's Shaylee Myers remains highly driven in the goal department
Three years after starting as a freshman, LSW's Shaylee Myers remains highly driven in the goal department

Lincoln Southwest vs. Lincoln Southeast, 9.22

Lincoln Southwest's Shaylee Myers gets her team fired up against Lincoln Southeast at Southwest on Sept. 22, 2020.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

What Shaylee Myers lacked in high school experience, she made up for with a powerful arm.

That was more than enough for coach Mark Novotny to put the talented hitter in the starting lineup just days after she started walking the hallways of Lincoln Southwest as a freshman.

Myers is a senior now. She has checked off many goals, but there are others. And, yes, she still has a lot of power.

"It's so weird," the Silver Hawk outside hitter said, reflecting on her prep career. "I feel like I've been here for a long time, but not long enough."

Myers has been an impact player for Southwest for three seasons, climbing the career kills (she's at 1,047) and service aces charts. She was a second-team Super-Stater last year after finishing fourth in Class A in kills (475). But this is the biggest year for her, says Novotny.

Myers, along with fellow seniors Courtney Holsteen and Karli Symonsbergen, is being counted on for senior leadership on and off the court.

There remains individual goals she hopes to accomplish. The 6-foot Myers, who committed to Fresno State nearly a year ago, is on pace to set the school record for career aces. She also has a chance to pass former Hawk standout Marissa Wilkinson for No. 1 in career kills at the school.

More importantly, she wants to help the Silver Hawks return to state and progress through the tournament.

That's a lofty goal when the Class A landscape includes defending state champion Elkhorn South, Papillion-La Vista South, Millard South, Millard West and a vastly improved Omaha Westside.

But that's how Myers likes to set them.

It was a goal of hers to start as a freshman in high school. She put in extra work during the summer club season and made sure to hit the open gym sessions hard prior to arriving at Southwest.

"Playing varsity as a freshman is a pretty big deal," she said. "I definitely had to grow and learn with it. It really helped me become a leader, though, because I had older people, seniors and juniors, helping me through things that I might not have known otherwise."

Novotny saw a player, who he had worked with since she was a fifth- or sixth-grader, ready to contribute immediately.

"You can't necessarily teach power to certain people," he said. "You can teach finesse, you can teach ball control, but she brought the power for the game, and she brought a desire to be successful.

"She wasn't there to just have fun, she was out there to win."

And Myers was out there to grow.

She became a threat in the back row and then improved her ball control. This year, Myers has another goal — she wants to up her blocks production. Whatever it takes to help a Silver Hawk team that Meyers said is really close this year.

Myers calls it an "awesome" feeling to be considered among the top players to compete at Southwest.

"I worked hard for it, so it's nice to kind of see it," she said. "I love being able to play with these girls, too. Of course I couldn't do it without my teammates — good passes, good sets, and good defense. All my teammates bring the best out of me."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

