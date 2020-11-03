 Skip to main content
This year's state volleyball tournament is loaded with Division I recruits
  • Updated
Lincoln Lutheran vs. Waverly, 8.27

Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein pushes a shot over the net against Lincoln Lutheran on Thursday at Lutheran High School.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Just how loaded is the state tournament field? There are 23 Division I volleyball recruits in it.

*Bekka Allick, Waverly, jr. (Nebraska)

Maisie Boesiger, Norris, jr. (Nebraska)

Elle Glock, Wahoo, sr. (USC)

Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Arizona State)

Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South, sr. (Nebraska)

Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell, sr. (Iowa State)

Ava Heyne, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Ohio)

Ava LeGrand, Papillion-La Vista South, jr. (Kansas State)

Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Nebraska)

Logan Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista, sr. (Louisiana-Monroe)

Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly, sr. (Nebraska)

Shayla McCormick, Omaha Skutt, sr. (Omaha)

Shaylee Myers, Lincoln Southwest, jr. (Fresno State)

Molly Ramsey, Norris, sr. (Kansas State)

Abby Schomers, Omaha Skutt, jr. (UCF)

Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X, sr. (South Dakota)

Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista, sr. (Creighton)

Liz Tomlin, Lincoln Southwest, sr. (Tenn.-Chattanooga)

Kylie Weeks, Elkhorn South, jr. (Arkansas)

Brilee Wieseler, Elkhorn South, sr. (Omaha)

Madison Woodin, Elkhorn South, jr. (South Dakota)

Estella Zatechka, Elkhorn South, jr. (Missouri)

* Injured

