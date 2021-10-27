'This one's a big one:' Papio reloads for another state tourney run, outlasts Thunderbolts in four

“I felt like it was my role to be there for a team,” Sis said. “It was all of our jobs to bring energy.”

On paper, this was one of the more evenly matched district finals in Class A, and it played out that way over a back-and-forth four sets.

Papio (23-12), which won the two regular-season meetings with Pius X (23-12), clamped down on defense late to put the match away.

“Defense there at the of the end won it,” Svehla said. “Morgan Blaser had some phenomenal ups. That’s our signature. If we are going to have any success, our defense has to be on point, and it showed up there.”

Blaser’s digs helped the Monarchs break a 21-21 fourth-set tie, and then Papio won a long rally to make it 23-21.

“We needed to win that rally when it was 21-22 to tie it up,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “And I think with any game when you get real close to the end and you see that 22-21 slowly inch away, you just kind of lose a little bit of confidence. I don’t think we lost all confidence, but we started second-guessing, we started trying too hard to do the little things and 25 came too fast.”