'This one's a big one:' Papio reloads for another state tourney run, outlasts Thunderbolts in four

PAPILLION — The lineup when Papillion-La Vista took the volleyball court for match one looked different.
The expectations didn’t change.
Despite having to replace most of their firepower from a year ago, the No. 8 Monarchs are headed back to the Class A state tournament for a 10th straight year following a 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 25-21 victory against No. 9 Lincoln Pius X in the A-6 district final Wednesday evening at Papillion-La Vista High School.
“This one’s a big one for me,” Papillion-La Vista coach John Svehla said. “I don’t think a lot of people gave us a big shot.
“You lose Norah (Sis), you lose Logan Jeffus … we lost a ton of senior leadership last year — the last two years, really — that’s all playing in college now. Going to state, competing at state, that’s the expectation here, and our seniors set the tone early in the season, and this is the reward for it.”
The Monarchs needed new offensive threats to step up this year, and they got that from junior outside Anna Sis, the younger sister of Super-Stater Norah, and sophomore middle Mya Tvrdy.
Both played key roles in Wednesday’s victory.
Tvrdy had five kills and a block in the third set to help the Monarchs regain the momentum after the Thunderbolts struck back to take the second set. The Monarchs made sure to get Sis going at the end of the fourth set as Papio rallied from down 17-15. Sis had two kills near the end of the fourth and had 13 for the match.
“I felt like it was my role to be there for a team,” Sis said. “It was all of our jobs to bring energy.”
On paper, this was one of the more evenly matched district finals in Class A, and it played out that way over a back-and-forth four sets.
Papio (23-12), which won the two regular-season meetings with Pius X (23-12), clamped down on defense late to put the match away.
“Defense there at the of the end won it,” Svehla said. “Morgan Blaser had some phenomenal ups. That’s our signature. If we are going to have any success, our defense has to be on point, and it showed up there.”
Blaser’s digs helped the Monarchs break a 21-21 fourth-set tie, and then Papio won a long rally to make it 23-21.
“We needed to win that rally when it was 21-22 to tie it up,” Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. “And I think with any game when you get real close to the end and you see that 22-21 slowly inch away, you just kind of lose a little bit of confidence. I don’t think we lost all confidence, but we started second-guessing, we started trying too hard to do the little things and 25 came too fast.”
Wednesday’s district final featured two teams that play a lot of underclassmen. Many of Papio’s top players are juniors and sophomores, and Pius X only had one senior (Regan Haith) on the roster.
Both programs had to break in new lineups this year, and Wenz said the Thunderbolts exceeded her expectations.
“I think this team grew a whole lot,” she said. “I’ll be honest, losing 11 seniors from last year, I didn’t know what to expect. I think now that we have that year, we have a lot of growth for next year and experience coming back. It’s always hard when you make it (to state) especially for seniors and seniors are used to that.”
Junior Gianna Miller had 19 kills for Pius X.
