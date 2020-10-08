'This is the safest option we have': Entire state volleyball tournament to be held at Pinnacle Bank Arena in four-day event

Due to COVID-19 health restrictions still in place, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) board of directors voted 8-0 on Thursday to expand next month’s state volleyball tournament to four days, playing all matches at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Using two courts at PBA, the new schedule will have classes A, B and C-1 play its first-round matches on Wednesday, Nov. 4. Classes C-2, D-1 and D-2 will play first-round matches on Thursday, Nov. 5. Specific match times are still being worked out, but it will be similar to the state basketball format of three sessions per day, two games per session.

The semifinals will be on Nov. 6 as originally scheduled. The finals will move from the Devaney Center to one court at PBA on Saturday, Nov. 7. The site of third-place matches in C-1, C-2, D-1, D-2 is still to be determined.

Originally, all first-round matches were slated on six courts on Nov. 5 — four at Lincoln Public School gyms and two at PBA. But with current Lancaster County COVID health guidelines limiting indoor capacity to 50 percent capacity, a move to the largest facility available will accommodate the most fans and keep them separated with social distance measures.

“This is the safest option we have,” said NSAA associate director Jennifer Schwartz, who is in charge of volleyball.