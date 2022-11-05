Third-place roundup: BDS outlasts Maywood-Hayes Center in five sets

Saturday's third-place matches featured a thrilling five-set duel between BDS and Maywood-Hayes Center.

Maywood-Hayes Center won the first set, but BDS stormed back for a 21-25, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 15-11 triumph.

The defense by Aniah Seiler and Alexis Wood helped keep Maywood-Hayes Center in the match. The two combined for 79 digs while Olivia Hansen had a game-high 24 kills.

Campbell Bohling was the star for BDS with 25 digs and 12 kills. Cloey Carlson led the Eagles with 16 kills in their victory.

Shelton 3, Humphrey St. Francis 1: Dru Niemack's 24 kills led the Bulldogs in a close back-and-forth four-set match: 25-22, 21-25, 25-22, 25-20. Humphrey St. Francis won the second set to tie the match, but was stifled in the remaining sets. MaKenna Wilis had a game-high 40 set assists in the Shelton victory.

Minden 3, North Bend Central 0: In a matchup of the top two seeds in Class C-1, Minden finished their season with a 25-22, 25-19, 25-23 sweep. The Whippets were led by Myla Emery and Mattie Kamery, who combined for 23 kills and 34 set assists. Bailey Rogers also had 15 digs to help Minden.

Oakland-Craig 3, Amherst 0: Adilen Rennerfeldt posted a game-high 29 set assists in Oakland-Craig's dominant win. The Knights recorded 54 digs, led by Brandi Helzer's 16. Hannah Herrick had a game-high 13 kills for Amherst.