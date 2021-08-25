The Journal Star's preseason prep volleyball ratings, 8/26

Westside on the move: Omaha Westside's roster already had three-year starter and Montana State recruit Madilyn Siebler at outside hitter. The Warriors added another outstanding pin hitter in the offseason, welcoming former Bellevue West standout Destiny Ndam-Simpson, who recently committed to Hawaii.

The case for No. 1: The last two teams standing in 2020 will start at the top in 2021. Omaha Skutt must replace Super-State first-teamers Lindsay Krause (now at Nebraska) and Allie Gray (Arizona State), which isn't easy. But the return of OH Ava Heyne and S Abby Schomers should help the SkyHawks in their quest for a seventh straight title. Norris returns a lot of firepower, as well as NU recruit Maisie Boesiger at setter, so the Titans are primed for a big season.