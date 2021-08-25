 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Journal Star's preseason prep volleyball ratings, 8/26
0 Comments

The Journal Star's preseason prep volleyball ratings, 8/26

  • Updated
  • 0
Papillion-La Vista South vs. Elkhorn South, 11.7

Elkhorn South's Madison Woodin (10) sets a shot in the first set against Papio South during the Class A final at the state volleyball tournament on Nov. 7, 2020, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Before teams hit the court for the first time Thursday, here's a look at the top teams in the state:

Class A

School (’20 rec.) | RS

(RS: returning starters)

1. Elkhorn South (30-1) | 7

2. Papillion-La Vista South (29-6) | 5

3. Millard West (23-9) | 7

4. Millard South (19-16) | 6

5. Omaha Westside (15-17) | N/A

6. Lincoln Southwest (21-10) | 4

7. Papillion-La Vista (22-10) | 4

8. Lincoln Pius X (23-5) | 2

9. Kearney (18-12) | N/A

10. Gretna (10-17) | 3

Contenders: Bellevue West, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Marian.

The case for the No. 1: Defending champion Elkhorn South has six players committed to college volleyball programs on its roster, including libero Estella Zatechka (Missouri), hitter Kylie Weeks (Arkansas) and setter Madi Woodin (South Dakota). Papio South, led by K-State recruit Ava Legrand at setter, returns most of its team. Millard West will seek to improve on last year's semifinal appearance, and Millard North transfer Alanna Bankston, a Louisville recruit, should provide a boost.

Westside on the move: Omaha Westside's roster already had three-year starter and Montana State recruit Madilyn Siebler at outside hitter. The Warriors added another outstanding pin hitter in the offseason, welcoming former Bellevue West standout Destiny Ndam-Simpson, who recently committed to Hawaii.

Class B

School (’20 rec.) | RS

1. Omaha Skutt (35-1) | 3

2. Norris (29-6) | 4

3. Northwest (16-16) | 6

4. Waverly (22-7) | 5

5. Elkhorn (23-10) | 2

6. Elkhorn North (13-18) | 7

7. Omaha Duchesne (14-20) | 5

8. York (27-9) | 4

9. Aurora (22-13) | 3

10. Adams Central (22-12) | 6

Contenders: Beatrice, Bennington, Seward, Sidney.

The case for No. 1: The last two teams standing in 2020 will start at the top in 2021. Omaha Skutt must replace Super-State first-teamers Lindsay Krause (now at Nebraska) and Allie Gray (Arizona State), which isn't easy. But the return of OH Ava Heyne and S Abby Schomers should help the SkyHawks in their quest for a seventh straight title. Norris returns a lot of firepower, as well as NU recruit Maisie Boesiger at setter, so the Titans are primed for a big season.

The pack is back: Elkhorn North didn't have any seniors last year. The Wolves still don't. They'll look to improve on their first season together and are led by Purdue recruit Grace Heaney.

Class C-1

School (’20 rec.) | RS

1. Columbus Lakeview (30-6) | 6

2. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6) | 7

3. Wahoo (35-0) | 4

4. Grand Island CC (24-4) | 4

5. Kearney Catholic (30-6) | 4

6. St. Paul (34-1) | 2

7. Bishop Neumann (19-13) | 6

8. Syracuse (22-2) | 4

9. Ogallala (24-11) | 5

10. Broken Bow (29-5) | 4

Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, BRLD, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, Hershey, Malcolm.

The case for No. 1: No surprise here, Class C-1 has a lot of quality teams, and the individual talent level is very strong. Columbus Lakeview and Lincoln Lutheran played for third place at last year's state tournament. Was that a preview of what's to come? One of the state's top players, Abby Wachal, leads a Lincoln Lutheran team with a superb setter and some firepower. Columbus Lakeview returns six starters, including right-side hitter Lilly Rowe. The Vikings are also strong in the middle. Defending state champion Wahoo has Mya Larson, a first-team Super-Stater, leading the way.

Centennial power: The Centennial Conference has four teams in the top seven. Keep an eye on GICC, which returns Gracie Woods at outside, and libero Jenna Heidelk, who missed all of last season because of injury.

Class C-2

School (’20 rec.) | RS

1. Clarkson/Leigh (22-9) | 4

2. Thayer Central (22-5) | 5

3. Guardian Angels CC (16-11) | 5

4. Norfolk Catholic (25-8) | 3

5. Superior (19-7) | N/A

6. Oakland-Craig (22-8) | 4

7. Sutton (12-12) | 6

8. Lutheran High Northeast (36-1) | N/A

9. Hastings SC (23-9) | 5

10. Ponca (18-10) | 6

Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Burwell, Hartington CC, Palmyra, South Loup, Wisner-Pilger.

The case for No. 1: Defending champion Lutheran High Northeast has a lot of players to replace, which opens the door for several teams. Clarkson/Leigh has four starters back, including middle Chloe Hanel, who is one of the state's top sophomores. Thayer Central wasn't at state last year, but the Titans are built to make a deep run this year. Jasa Wiedel is back at setter, and she'll have a lot of experienced hitters around her.

Back for more: Norfolk Catholic lost in five sets against Lutheran High Northeast in last year's Class C-2 final. The Knights have some spots to fill in the lineup, but setter Saylor Fischer returns, and OH Allison Brungardt and MH Avery Yosten emerged as freshmen last year. Senior Letizia Fumagalli, a foreign exchange student, also is expected to help.

Class D-1

School (’20 rec.) | RS

1. Archbishop Bergan (26-11) | 5

2. Howells-Dodge (25-4) | N/A

3. Mead (25-7) | 5

4. Nebraska Christian (18-9) | 7

5. Pleasanton (33-0) | 3

6. Overton (28-3) | 3

7. BDS (29-5) | N/A

8. Hartington CC (17-14) | N/A

9. Humphrey/LHF (15-15) | 6

10. Johnson-Brock (20-12) | 3

Contenders: Cambridge, Elmwood-Murdock, HTRS, North Platte St. Pat's, Shelton, Southern.

The case for No. 1: Archbishop Bergan has reached the Class D-1 state final in each of the past three seasons, and though they must replace all-stater Lauren Baker, the Knights remain very deep and very talented. Rebecca Baker is one of the state's top setters, and Paige Frickenstein, Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Kennedy Bacon lead a powerful group of hitters. Mead returns eight seniors, including five starters, from last year's third-place team.

Crashing the party: Two teams that found great success in Class C-2 last year dropped to D-1 and should be immediate state title contenders. Howells-Dodge is led by Texas Tech recruit Ellie Baumert, and Overton returns three starters from last year's third-place team. Nebraska Christian moves up after reaching the D-2 state tourney in 2020.

Class D-2

School (20 rec.) | RS

1. Falls City SH (27-7) | 7

2. Humphrey SF (26-3) | 5

3. Diller-Odell (33-1) | 3

4. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-2) | 5

5. Wynot (18-5) | 5

6. CWC (33-2) | N/A

7. Bertrand (22-4) | 4

8. Exeter-Milligan (22-9) | 3

9. Garden County (21-7) | N/A

10. Stuart (10-10) | 7

Contenders: Ansley-Litchfield, Arthur County, Franklin, Giltner, High Plains, Mullen, Silver Lake.

The case for No. 1: With seven starters back from last year's state semifinal squad, Falls City Sacred Heart has the makings for a special season. The roster includes all-state OH Erison Vonderschmidt and S Rachel Magdanz. Humphrey St. Francis has to replace key players, including first-team all-stater Allison Weidner, but a lot of talent returns. And let's not forget defending state champion Diller-Odell. Replacing Allison Heidemann (now at Iowa State) at setter will not be easy. But whoever it is will have some great hitters to distribute to, including Karli Heidemann.

Hitting reset: Count Stuart among the teams glad to hit the reset button. The team was greatly challenged by COVID-19 last year but hits the new season with all seven starters back.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

College Football betting: Look for continuity with teams

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News