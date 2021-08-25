The Journal Star's preseason prep volleyball ratings, 8/26

Before teams hit the court for the first time Thursday, here's a look at the top teams in the state:
Class A
School (’20 rec.) | RS
(RS: returning starters)
1. Elkhorn South (30-1) | 7
2. Papillion-La Vista South (29-6) | 5
3. Millard West (23-9) | 7
4. Millard South (19-16) | 6
5. Omaha Westside (15-17) | N/A
6. Lincoln Southwest (21-10) | 4
7. Papillion-La Vista (22-10) | 4
8. Lincoln Pius X (23-5) | 2
9. Kearney (18-12) | N/A
10. Gretna (10-17) | 3
Contenders: Bellevue West, Millard North, North Platte, Omaha Marian.
The case for the No. 1: Defending champion Elkhorn South has six players committed to college volleyball programs on its roster, including libero Estella Zatechka (Missouri), hitter Kylie Weeks (Arkansas) and setter Madi Woodin (South Dakota). Papio South, led by K-State recruit Ava Legrand at setter, returns most of its team. Millard West will seek to improve on last year's semifinal appearance, and Millard North transfer Alanna Bankston, a Louisville recruit, should provide a boost.
Westside on the move: Omaha Westside's roster already had three-year starter and Montana State recruit Madilyn Siebler at outside hitter. The Warriors added another outstanding pin hitter in the offseason, welcoming former Bellevue West standout Destiny Ndam-Simpson, who recently committed to Hawaii.
Class B
School (’20 rec.) | RS
1. Omaha Skutt (35-1) | 3
2. Norris (29-6) | 4
3. Northwest (16-16) | 6
4. Waverly (22-7) | 5
5. Elkhorn (23-10) | 2
6. Elkhorn North (13-18) | 7
7. Omaha Duchesne (14-20) | 5
8. York (27-9) | 4
9. Aurora (22-13) | 3
10. Adams Central (22-12) | 6
Contenders: Beatrice, Bennington, Seward, Sidney.
The case for No. 1: The last two teams standing in 2020 will start at the top in 2021. Omaha Skutt must replace Super-State first-teamers Lindsay Krause (now at Nebraska) and Allie Gray (Arizona State), which isn't easy. But the return of OH Ava Heyne and S Abby Schomers should help the SkyHawks in their quest for a seventh straight title. Norris returns a lot of firepower, as well as NU recruit Maisie Boesiger at setter, so the Titans are primed for a big season.
The pack is back: Elkhorn North didn't have any seniors last year. The Wolves still don't. They'll look to improve on their first season together and are led by Purdue recruit Grace Heaney.
Class C-1
School (’20 rec.) | RS
1. Columbus Lakeview (30-6) | 6
2. Lincoln Lutheran (30-6) | 7
3. Wahoo (35-0) | 4
4. Grand Island CC (24-4) | 4
5. Kearney Catholic (30-6) | 4
6. St. Paul (34-1) | 2
7. Bishop Neumann (19-13) | 6
8. Syracuse (22-2) | 4
9. Ogallala (24-11) | 5
10. Broken Bow (29-5) | 4
Contenders: Ashland-Greenwood, BRLD, Battle Creek, Gothenburg, Hershey, Malcolm.
The case for No. 1: No surprise here, Class C-1 has a lot of quality teams, and the individual talent level is very strong. Columbus Lakeview and Lincoln Lutheran played for third place at last year's state tournament. Was that a preview of what's to come? One of the state's top players, Abby Wachal, leads a Lincoln Lutheran team with a superb setter and some firepower. Columbus Lakeview returns six starters, including right-side hitter Lilly Rowe. The Vikings are also strong in the middle. Defending state champion Wahoo has Mya Larson, a first-team Super-Stater, leading the way.
Centennial power: The Centennial Conference has four teams in the top seven. Keep an eye on GICC, which returns Gracie Woods at outside, and libero Jenna Heidelk, who missed all of last season because of injury.
Class C-2
School (’20 rec.) | RS
1. Clarkson/Leigh (22-9) | 4
2. Thayer Central (22-5) | 5
3. Guardian Angels CC (16-11) | 5
4. Norfolk Catholic (25-8) | 3
5. Superior (19-7) | N/A
6. Oakland-Craig (22-8) | 4
7. Sutton (12-12) | 6
8. Lutheran High Northeast (36-1) | N/A
9. Hastings SC (23-9) | 5
10. Ponca (18-10) | 6
Contenders: Amherst, Bridgeport, Burwell, Hartington CC, Palmyra, South Loup, Wisner-Pilger.
The case for No. 1: Defending champion Lutheran High Northeast has a lot of players to replace, which opens the door for several teams. Clarkson/Leigh has four starters back, including middle Chloe Hanel, who is one of the state's top sophomores. Thayer Central wasn't at state last year, but the Titans are built to make a deep run this year. Jasa Wiedel is back at setter, and she'll have a lot of experienced hitters around her.
Back for more: Norfolk Catholic lost in five sets against Lutheran High Northeast in last year's Class C-2 final. The Knights have some spots to fill in the lineup, but setter Saylor Fischer returns, and OH Allison Brungardt and MH Avery Yosten emerged as freshmen last year. Senior Letizia Fumagalli, a foreign exchange student, also is expected to help.
Class D-1
School (’20 rec.) | RS
1. Archbishop Bergan (26-11) | 5
2. Howells-Dodge (25-4) | N/A
3. Mead (25-7) | 5
4. Nebraska Christian (18-9) | 7
5. Pleasanton (33-0) | 3
6. Overton (28-3) | 3
7. BDS (29-5) | N/A
8. Hartington CC (17-14) | N/A
9. Humphrey/LHF (15-15) | 6
10. Johnson-Brock (20-12) | 3
Contenders: Cambridge, Elmwood-Murdock, HTRS, North Platte St. Pat's, Shelton, Southern.
The case for No. 1: Archbishop Bergan has reached the Class D-1 state final in each of the past three seasons, and though they must replace all-stater Lauren Baker, the Knights remain very deep and very talented. Rebecca Baker is one of the state's top setters, and Paige Frickenstein, Kaitlyn Mlnarik and Kennedy Bacon lead a powerful group of hitters. Mead returns eight seniors, including five starters, from last year's third-place team.
Crashing the party: Two teams that found great success in Class C-2 last year dropped to D-1 and should be immediate state title contenders. Howells-Dodge is led by Texas Tech recruit Ellie Baumert, and Overton returns three starters from last year's third-place team. Nebraska Christian moves up after reaching the D-2 state tourney in 2020.
Class D-2
School (’20 rec.) | RS
1. Falls City SH (27-7) | 7
2. Humphrey SF (26-3) | 5
3. Diller-Odell (33-1) | 3
4. Maywood-Hayes Center (29-2) | 5
5. Wynot (18-5) | 5
6. CWC (33-2) | N/A
7. Bertrand (22-4) | 4
8. Exeter-Milligan (22-9) | 3
9. Garden County (21-7) | N/A
10. Stuart (10-10) | 7
Contenders: Ansley-Litchfield, Arthur County, Franklin, Giltner, High Plains, Mullen, Silver Lake.
The case for No. 1: With seven starters back from last year's state semifinal squad, Falls City Sacred Heart has the makings for a special season. The roster includes all-state OH Erison Vonderschmidt and S Rachel Magdanz. Humphrey St. Francis has to replace key players, including first-team all-stater Allison Weidner, but a lot of talent returns. And let's not forget defending state champion Diller-Odell. Replacing Allison Heidemann (now at Iowa State) at setter will not be easy. But whoever it is will have some great hitters to distribute to, including Karli Heidemann.
Hitting reset: Count Stuart among the teams glad to hit the reset button. The team was greatly challenged by COVID-19 last year but hits the new season with all seven starters back.
Introducing the 2020 Journal Star first-team Super-State volleyball players
LINDSAY KRAUSE
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-4 |
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: Krause ended a dominant high school career with her fourth consecutive state championship, and 2020 may have been her finest season at Omaha Skutt. She led the state in both hitting percentage (.475) and aces (88) on top of career-highs in kills and digs. Krause was a first-team Super-State selection four years in a row, and she captains the 2020 squad.
NORAH SIS
OH | Sr. | 6-foot-2
High school: Papillion-La Vista
College: Creighton
Ad campaign: Sis topped 500 kills in a season for a second time at the high school level, and she ends her Monarch career with 1,910 terminations. Papillion-La Vista won at least 20 matches and qualified for the state tournament in each of her four seasons, and a college career at Creighton is up next for Sis.
MYA LARSON
OH | Jr. | 5-foot-11
High school: Wahoo
College: Montana State
Ad campaign: Larson may not have reached the 600-kill mark she did a year ago, but her 532 kills were still the second-most in the state this season. Her 41-kill performance in the Class C-1 title game was integral to Wahoo claiming the state title in five sets, and the junior recently announced her commitment to Montana State.
WHITNEY LAUENSTEIN
OH | Sr. | 6-foot 2
High school: Waverly
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: While some players are ready for the varsity level immediately, Lauenstein didn’t make the jump until her sophomore year. She had 400 or more kills three seasons in a row while leading Waverly to the state tournament at each opportunity. A talented back-row player as well, Lauenstein is headed to Nebraska next year.
RYLEE GRAY
MB | Sr. | 6-foot-4
High school: Elkhorn South
College: Nebraska
Ad campaign: A true force at middle blocker, Gray closed her high school career by leading Elkhorn South to its first state title in school history. Gray set a new career high in hitting percentage while topping 300 kills for the fourth straight year, and another stellar blocking season brought her career total to 476.
ALLIE GRAY
S | 5-foot-11
High school: Omaha Skutt
College: Arizona State
Ad campaign: A three-year starter at setter, Gray’s steady hand running the offense has allowed hitters such as Krause to shine. Her 1,023 assists were second-most in the state this season, and Gray also set a new career-best with only 12 ball-handling errors as she makes back-to-back appearances on the Super-State first team.
ELLE GLOCK
S | Sr. | 6-foot
High school: Wahoo
College: USC
Ad campaign: After beginning her high school career as a hitter, a move to setter resulted in three straight 1,000-assist seasons. Her four-year starting career includes three state championships, and Glock holds the Class C-1 record for the most assists in a season (1,167).