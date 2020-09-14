Thayer Central volleyball is off to a spotless start with a familiar face at the helm

Jayme Huhman tore her ACL during the basketball season but should return to action in the next couple of weeks. Her return will boost the Thayer Central attack, given her 2.3 kills per set were second-best on the team last year.

Kaisha Solomon and Jasa Wiedel have 37 kills apiece this season, but senior middle Chloe Souerdyke has been leading the way with 69 kills and 14 blocks. Thayer Central also has three freshmen in its starting lineup and they’ve made the transition thanks to the team’s leadership.

“Our senior leadership, especially Sourdyke, has stepped in to help those kids understand the style we want to play and the expectations we have,” Wiedel said. “When the things aren’t going well, it’s been the leadership that’s stepped forward to say, 'You can do this.’”

Wins over Lincoln Christian, Centennial, Blue Hill and Minden on Aug. 29 were impressive, but competition is going to get fiercer for Thayer Central soon. The Titans will head down to Kansas this weekend for the Republic County Invite, and they have the Southern Invite the next weekend.

Motivation is high at Thayer Central, which lost five of its last six matches last season and missed out on the state tournament.