Thayer Central volleyball is off to a spotless start with a familiar face at the helm

After retiring from the position in 2012, Kurk Wiedel never intended to return as the Thayer Central head volleyball coach.
Wiedel continued to work as the Thayer Central Community School’s elementary principal while also officiating and coaching his daughter, Jasa, in softball and volleyball in the years since.
However, when former head coach Cody Dunlap stepped down late last year, assistant coach Jenna Pachta, Wiedel’s oldest daughter, was unsure about the opportunity considering she had no head coaching experience.
When the opportunity was offered to Wiedel, he thought about what it would be like to help his oldest daughter gain coaching experience while Jasa, now a junior, plays at setter along with many of the kids he’s coached for years and watched grow older.
“It didn’t take me long to say yes,” Wiedel said. “This is the group I’ve coached since they were 10 and under in all sports. They’re great kids and they understand the hard work it takes to be successful.”
It hasn’t taken long for the Titans to get rolling this year because much of the team was already familiar with Wiedel and his coaching philosophy. They haven’t lost a single set during a 7-0 start, and the Class C-2 No. 5 Titans haven’t even had one of their best outside hitters on the court.
Jayme Huhman tore her ACL during the basketball season but should return to action in the next couple of weeks. Her return will boost the Thayer Central attack, given her 2.3 kills per set were second-best on the team last year.
Kaisha Solomon and Jasa Wiedel have 37 kills apiece this season, but senior middle Chloe Souerdyke has been leading the way with 69 kills and 14 blocks. Thayer Central also has three freshmen in its starting lineup and they’ve made the transition thanks to the team’s leadership.
“Our senior leadership, especially Sourdyke, has stepped in to help those kids understand the style we want to play and the expectations we have,” Wiedel said. “When the things aren’t going well, it’s been the leadership that’s stepped forward to say, 'You can do this.’”
Wins over Lincoln Christian, Centennial, Blue Hill and Minden on Aug. 29 were impressive, but competition is going to get fiercer for Thayer Central soon. The Titans will head down to Kansas this weekend for the Republic County Invite, and they have the Southern Invite the next weekend.
Motivation is high at Thayer Central, which lost five of its last six matches last season and missed out on the state tournament.
Wiedel’s main focus is on pushing the Titans to realize their full potential, but he can’t deny he’s happy to be back.
“In my career, this has been one of the most enjoyable coaching experiences that I’ve had,” he said. “They’re wonderful kids, and I could not have asked for a better scenario at this point.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!