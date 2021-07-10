Tears from pain replaced by tears of joy for Bekka Allick, who gets chance to represent Team USA in volleyball

Volleyball has brought Bekka Allick to tears on several occasions.

In October, it was because of a painful third-degree ankle sprain and fractured tibia that ended her high school season with Waverly. After nine months, a walking boot and countless hours of work to return to full strength, Allick found herself emotional for a different reason.

The Waverly senior was selected to be part of USA Volleyball’s Indoor Girls U18 National Training Team, a 24-player roster that will eventually be trimmed to 12 players for the FIVB U18 World Championship.

Considering she only returned to full strength in mid-May, the selection served as confirmation of Allick’s progress over the past few months.

“I sat on my couch, I was just taking it in and I just started bawling,” Allick said. “It just meant a lot to have that (letter) in my hands saying you did it, you’re back in business.”

The recovery process may have been slow, but Allick is thankful that days of excruciating ankle pain are behind her. With the help of her physical therapist, Angie Evans, and Volleyball Club Nebraska coach Dan Mader, Allick was able to ease slowly into training during April and start practicing in May.