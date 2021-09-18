Talent-rich LPS Classic sharpens teams; Class A No. 1 Papio South wins tourney, Class B No. 1 Norris takes third

But with six ranked Class A teams and Class B No. 1 Norris all finding a spot in the mix in the Gold bracket, Saturday was a preview of matches that may come down the road in the state tournament.

“This tournament is brutal competition, but I feel like after this tournament every single year it shows us really what we need to work on,” Norris coach Christina Boesiger said. “And after this tournament, our team keeps getting better and better. That’s what we need right now and come October and November, we need to really dial in on it. I love it. It’s great competition.”

Norris went back-and-forth with Class A No. 7 Gretna and prevailed 25-21, 21-25 25-15 in the third-place match, with Ella Waters recording a match-high 19 kills and two blocks for Norris.

“We were down 15-5 (in the second set) and to make a comeback and put themselves in a position to win, I truly believe that helped us win that third set,” Boesiger said. “They have a lot of heart and they know that second set was more on our side. We didn’t play great, but to come back (from) 15-5 and have an opportunity to almost win that game against a good team, definitely really propelled us to win that third set. They have heart. These seniors, we’ve never finished 6-0 or 5-1 in this tournament, so they had those goals coming in here."