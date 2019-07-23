An all-star contest is usually a chance to get together and enjoy the sport with other talented players. But when it comes to volleyball in the state of Nebraska, Tuesday night’s Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star volleyball match was always going to come down to the wire.
In what was one of the deepest fields the NCA event has seen, both teams battled to a fifth set at Lincoln North Star with neither side giving in. When came time to decide the match, however, it was Illinois recruit Kyla Swanson who did the deciding.
The future Illini player took over in the fifth set with four kills and some of her trademark defense at the net to lead the Red team to a 26-28, 25-20, 25-16, 22-25, 15-9 victory in her final high school match in Nebraska.
“We wanted to win this match so bad,” said Swanson, a Wahoo graduate.
“It was just fun to be a part of this. Both teams got along so well. I was just really trying to light a fire with our team and tell them that this was going to be our last chance to play high school volleyball in Nebraska. It was just great to play with so many players that are at such a high level.”
On the other side of the net from Swanson was someone she’ll be seeing for the next four years in Big Ten play. Johnson-Brock’s Fallon Stutheit, who will be taking her talents to Nebraska in the fall, was greeted with some of the loudest cheers during the match as her future Husker teammates filed into the stands at North Star to support the incoming freshman.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
“It means a lot that they came to the game and supported me,” Stutheit said. “We’re all so close and it was cool to see. It was so fun to play with and against so many talented players that I’ve seen in high school and club. It was a great experience.”
With a lot of talent on the rosters leaving the state, the competition was the last time a lot of the athletes on the court will play competitively in Nebraska.
For Lincoln Southwest’s Jaden Ferguson, who will be attending Northwest Missouri State in the fall, the match brought the end to an illustrious high school athletic career where she lettered in three sports multiple times and won a state basketball championship.
“It’s bittersweet to leave Nebraska,” Ferguson said. “I’m really sad to see it go, but I’m really excited for Missouri and to follow everyone else where they go.”
Omaha Concordia’s Sami Clarkson and Camryn Opfer of Seward won the Best Teammate awards for each team.