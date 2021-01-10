 Skip to main content
Superior's Shayla Meyer had a 'really good feeling' about Ole Miss and Coach Kayla Banwarth
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Mississippi was the first Division I school to offer Shayla Meyer a volleyball scholarship.

It didn't take long for the Superior standout to form a special bond with the Rebels' coaches and program.

"I had a really good feeling after that," she said.

Meyer, one of the top 2022 recruits in the state, announced her pledge to Ole Miss on Sunday, nearly two months after getting an offer.

"I'm really, really happy with this decision, and I felt pretty confident in it," said Meyer, who is coming off a Super-State second-team season with the Wildcats.

Meyer was recruited by Kayla Banwarth, the former Husker standout libero and assistant coach who is in her first season as Ole Miss' head coach. Meyer said she spoke with Banwarth during some Husker camps growing up but it wasn't until the recruiting process when she was able to build a relationship with her.

"I trust Kayla," Meyer said. "I know she's new, but I trust her because she came from Coach (John) Cook, and I know their assistant coaches are great, too. I get along so well with them."

Meyer also was considering Northern Colorado and Louisville, but she was drawn to the Ole Miss campus and the town (Oxford, Mississippi) when she took an unofficial visit over Thanksgiving break.

"It felt right," she said.

Meyer, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter, had a breakout sophomore season playing alongside her sister Kalynn in 2019. She took on a lead role as a junior, leading the Wildcats in kills (475), digs (305), blocks (58) and aces (48).

Meyer also is a standout basketball player at Superior, averaging 18.6 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Kalynn, a three-time Journal Star girls athlete of the year, is set to begin her freshman season at Nebraska. Meyer's mother Peggy played for Terry Pettit, and her sisters Alex and Leah were track athletes at Nebraska.

Now mom and dad will be adding red and navy blue to wardrobe options.

"It's exciting," Meyer said. "I think we share a lot of knowledge about it, and we can go to each other about anything. It's super-fun."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

