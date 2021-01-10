Superior's Shayla Meyer had a 'really good feeling' about Ole Miss and Coach Kayla Banwarth

Mississippi was the first Division I school to offer Shayla Meyer a volleyball scholarship.

It didn't take long for the Superior standout to form a special bond with the Rebels' coaches and program.

"I had a really good feeling after that," she said.

Meyer, one of the top 2022 recruits in the state, announced her pledge to Ole Miss on Sunday, nearly two months after getting an offer.

"I'm really, really happy with this decision, and I felt pretty confident in it," said Meyer, who is coming off a Super-State second-team season with the Wildcats.

Meyer was recruited by Kayla Banwarth, the former Husker standout libero and assistant coach who is in her first season as Ole Miss' head coach. Meyer said she spoke with Banwarth during some Husker camps growing up but it wasn't until the recruiting process when she was able to build a relationship with her.

"I trust Kayla," Meyer said. "I know she's new, but I trust her because she came from Coach (John) Cook, and I know their assistant coaches are great, too. I get along so well with them."