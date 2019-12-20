Superior's Meyer highlights selections for NCA all-star volleyball match

Superior standout and Nebraska volleyball recruit Kalynn Meyer highlights the roster for next summer's Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match.

Meyer is one of several Super-Staters set to compete in the event. Others include Millard North's Izzy Lukens and McKenna Ruch, Lincoln Pius X's Lauren Taubenheim, Sidney's Mattie Johnson, Elkhorn South's Ibinye Green, Gretna's Lydia Yost and Kenedy Schaecher and Diller-Odell's Mackenzie Vitosh.

Pius X's Carly Rodaway and Lincoln Christian's Barrett Power also were selected to play in the match, which will take place July 21 at Lincoln North Star.

Players: Lauren Diederich, Omaha Skutt; Mayah Delgado, Omaha Duchesne; Annika Evans, Waverly; Ibinye Green, Elkhorn South; Sophie Hendrix, Papillion-La Vista South; Jordan Hopp, Alliance; Mattie Johnson, Sidney; Izzy Lukens, Millard North; Kalynn Meyer, Superior; Chloe Paschal, Papillion-La Vista; Taylor Peter, CWC; Abigail Plouzek, Waverly; Barrett Power, Lincoln Christian; Carly Rodaway, Lincoln Pius X; Jensen Rowse, Minden; McKenna Ruch, Millard North; Lauryn Samuelson, Southern Valley; Kenedy Schaecher, Gretna; Brooklyn Schram, Papillion-La Vista; Madison Schuller, Alma; Megan Skovsende, Omaha Skutt; Lauren Taubenheim, Lincoln Pius X; Halle Theis, Fillmore Central; Majesta Valasek, Broken Bow; Mackenzie Vitosh, Diller-Odell; Madelyn Watchorn, Leyton, Adison Wood, Kearney; Lydia Yost, Gretna. Head coaches: Jodie Schuller, Alma; Vikki Power, Lincoln Christian; Assistant coaches: Christina Krajicek, Bellevue West; Jodi Craig, Leyton.