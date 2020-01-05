Superior's Meyer gets chance to shine in the sun in high school All-American match

After finishing a dominant high school career, a trip to Orlando, Florida, in late December might be a fitting reward.
Superior's Kalynn Meyer earned the much-deserved trip to play in the Under Armour high school volleyball All-American match on Dec. 31.
Meyer, a Husker volleyball recruit, first learned of the honor in October, as she was named one of 11 players preselected to the event based on their outstanding high school careers, while the remaining participants were selected at a later date after an application process.
Once Christmas break rolled around, anticipation began to build for Meyer. In the days before the match, Meyer and her teammates enjoyed the warm weather while preparing at the same time.
“I had fun with my teammates and the other girls, we had a ton of activities planned for us and it was a lot of outside fun,” Meyer said. “We only had two practices and then our game, so it was a little vacation with some work to do, but it was really fun.”
Many of the players also at the All-American match were future Big Ten commits. Future players from Penn State, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio State and Michigan all participated in the event, offering Meyer a chance to get to know some of them better, as she may see them again in the future while playing for Nebraska.
Meyer also became the first Nebraska high school player to be selected to the All-American game since the Rolfzen twins — Kadie and Amber — in 2012. Being able to showcase her state on a national scale was indeed a welcome opportunity for Meyer.
“You see a bunch of coast people going to these things, and it’d be typical for a lot of big-city girls to go to these things,” she said. “I think there were a lot more people from the Midwest that went this year, so that was good to see.”
In the end, Meyer’s Team Pressure swept Team Savage 3-0 as she felt the match went well personally. She said going up against high-level future Division I athletes from across the country helped her get used to the quicker speed that will be present at the collegiate level next season.
With a college career at Nebraska soon on her horizon, representing hometown Superior one last time was an exciting opportunity for Meyer.
“Kalynn is one of the most deserving players,” Superior head coach Kelsea Blevins said. “She puts so much extra time in the weight room and gym early mornings and weekends to better herself and become a stronger player, and to receive an honor this prestigious is like earning a prize for all of her time and efforts.”