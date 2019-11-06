The country's premier high school volleyball all-star match will feature one of this state's top players.
Superior senior and Nebraska recruit Kalynn Meyer was selected to play in the Under Armour All-America showcase on Dec. 31 in Orlando, Florida.
The match typically takes place on the same weekend and at the same site of the NCAA Final Four. But this year, it will coincide with the Under Armour All-America Football Game.
Meyer was one of 24 players selected to compete in the match.
The 6-foot-3 Meyer is among the state leaders in kills (574). She also has 68 blocks. Meyer had a season-high 26 kills against Minden in October.
You have free articles remaining.
The two-time Journal Star girls athlete of the year and two-time first-team Super-State volleyball player will lead Superior into the Class C-2 state tournament, which begins Thursday in Lincoln.
Superior, ranked No. 1 Class C-2 will open against Wisner-Pilger at 5:30 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Recent then-future Huskers to play in the All-America showcase includes Madi Kubik, Riley Zuhn and Makenzie Knuckles in 2018, Capri Davis and Nicklin Hames in 2017 and Jazz Sweet in 2016.
Meyer is the first native Nebraskan to compete in the event since Amber and Kadie Rolfzen, both of Papillion-La Vista South, in 2012.