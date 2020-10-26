Superior avoids upset in C-2 with five-set win, will meet Thayer Central in subdistrict final

HEBRON — For about three sets, the Sutton Fillies simply wanted to win more than the Superior Wildcats did.

The Fillies were diving for every ball and playing crisp offense while Class C-2 No. 6 Superior struggled in all three phases. However, something changed late in the fourth set when Superior faced four consecutive set points that could have ended the match, and perhaps even its season.

Superior began to play without fear, and the Wildcats avoided a major upset by defeating Sutton 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-5 in the subdistrict C2-8 semifinals Monday.

“We played to win, and when the match got tough, they (Sutton) were playing a little safe, but our defense stayed calm and played to win,” Superior coach Kelsea Blevins said. “That mentality paid off for us tonight.”

While the first and second sets were competitive throughout, Sutton clearly ran away with the third set as Superior struggled to locate its serves and keep its offense in system. The Wildcats fell behind by six points in the fourth set, and something needed to change.