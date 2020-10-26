Superior avoids upset in C-2 with five-set win, will meet Thayer Central in subdistrict final

HEBRON — For about three sets, the Sutton Fillies simply wanted to win more than the Superior Wildcats did.
The Fillies were diving for every ball and playing crisp offense while Class C-2 No. 6 Superior struggled in all three phases. However, something changed late in the fourth set when Superior faced four consecutive set points that could have ended the match, and perhaps even its season.
Superior began to play without fear, and the Wildcats avoided a major upset by defeating Sutton 24-26, 25-21, 17-25, 26-24, 15-5 in the subdistrict C2-8 semifinals Monday.
“We played to win, and when the match got tough, they (Sutton) were playing a little safe, but our defense stayed calm and played to win,” Superior coach Kelsea Blevins said. “That mentality paid off for us tonight.”
While the first and second sets were competitive throughout, Sutton clearly ran away with the third set as Superior struggled to locate its serves and keep its offense in system. The Wildcats fell behind by six points in the fourth set, and something needed to change.
Blevins shifted her leading attacker, junior Shayla Meyer, to middle blocker and the results speak for themselves. Facing a 24-19 Sutton lead in the fourth set, Meyer scored three of Superior’s next four points as the Wildcats rallied to force a fifth set.
“These girls are super-determined, they’ve been to state the last three years in a row, and that helped them pull off a miracle in game four,” Blevins said.
Meyer continued her scoring rampage in the fifth set, and Sutton offered little resistance as Superior completed the comeback. Meyer finished the match with a career-high 37 kills on .552 hitting to go along with 20 digs and three blocks.
No. 5 Thayer Central didn’t need five sets to win its semifinal match, but Fillmore Central still put up a good fight in a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 Titan victory.
If not for eight service errors and some inconsistent defense, Fillmore Central might have been able to take a set off the Titans. Thayer Central narrowly won a competitive second set, but it made adjustments and took care of business in the third to secure an important win.
“If you don’t compete and don’t go after it, sometimes you get complacent and we did a little bit, but give (Fillmore Central) a lot of credit,” Thayer Central coach Kurk Wiedel said.
Fillmore Central’s Lexi Theis led all players with 10 kills. Chloe Souerdyke paced a well-rounded Titan attack with nine kills, Jasa Wiedel added eight and Natalie Tietjen six.
Superior defeated Thayer Central 2-1 last Tuesday in the Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament, and the two conference foes will meet again Tuesday in the C2-8 final.
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!