Super-State captain Ndam-Simpson helped Westside reach new heights in 2 seasons

Destiny Ndam-Simpson views her high-school career in two different phases, one for each of the schools she attended.

After helping Bellevue West to the state tournament as a sophomore in the fall of 2020, Ndam-Simpson transferred to Omaha Westside the following spring.

From there, she recorded 1,011 kills and helped the Warriors to back-to-back state tournament appearances for the first time since 1987-88.

The Creighton signee’s attacking prowess in 2022 — her 507 kills the most in Class A — led Westside to its first state final in 37 seasons, making Ndam-Simpson the Journal Star’s Super-State honorary captain.

“I really just wanted to keep my love for the sport,” Ndam-Simpson said. “I was surrounded by people who really wanted to work hard that I had played with on club teams in the past. I knew I could get it done there.”

The Warriors had lofty goals of winning a state championship when Ndam-Simpson arrived. And those were even a bit much for the junior hitter, even though she started her career with 667 kills in two seasons as a Thunderbird.

But after the Warriors caught fire late in the season and made the semifinals in 2021, the visions finally became clearer.

“This year we came in and it was like, ‘Oh, this is where we want to be. We know we should be playing for state championships.’” Ndam-Simpson said. “We were always really fired up. We had our ups and downs. It was just really great to be in such a competitive environment.”

That fierce competition is something that she loves. And Class A was that and much more.

Ndam-Simpson, and a supporting cast that included third-teamer Samantha Laird, ran the table to the finals against Papillion-La Vista South, led by fellow first-teamers Stella Adeyemi and Lauren Medeck.

Ndam-Simpson had 25 kills, 23 digs and three blocks in the state championship.

“I would not want it any other way,” she said. “We didn’t win, but I love competing and every match we are competing against a high-level team. I really liked devoting my time to being able to play at such a high level.”

With the monstrous state tournament — where she had 61 kills in three games — the 6-foot-1 Ndam-Simpson finished her season seventh in the state with 507 kills and was sixth in Class A with 483 digs. She tacked on 63 blocks and 40 ace serves.

Her next stop is right at home, though, as a Bluejay.

She joins former Journal Star first-team Super-Staters Norah Sis and Sky McCune at Creighton on a perennial NCAA Tournament team.

“I’m so excited,” Ndam-Simpson said. “I’ve known Coach (Kirsten Bernthal) Booth for a long time, and I couldn’t be more excited to be playing in such a great program.”

