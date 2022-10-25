Subdistrict volleyball rewind: Lincoln Lutheran continues to roll; area Class B teams advance

The road to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament is getting shorter for many teams. Here's a look at what stood out from the second day of postseason volleyball.

Lincoln Lutheran stays unbeaten

Class C-2 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran handed Palmyra a 25-19, 25-19, 25-11 loss Tuesday at Lincoln Lutheran in the C2-2 subdistrict final and improved to 36-0 behind 20 kills from Abby Wachal and a dominant performance from the service line.

This is the Warriors' sixth consecutive appearance in a district final.

Wachal added 15 digs, while Keri Leimbach and Elecea Saathoff combined for six of the Warriors' 10 ace serves.

"She (Wachal) is a great leader out on the court," Lutheran head coach Sue Ziegler said. "When she is confident and playing well, other players have more confidence of what they can do with their abilities."

Leimbach added 12 digs and Saathoff added 35 set assists.

Norris, Seward, Waverly advance

No. 4 Norris defeated Crete 25-16, 25-14, 25-14 in the B-5 subdistrict final Tuesday in Firth. Anna Jelinek and Gracie Kircher combined for 24 of the Titans' 39 kills. Jelinek finished with 14. The Cardinals advanced to face the Titans with an 11-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 victory over Beatrice.

Seward beat York 25-19, 25-17, 25-14 as the No. 5 Bluejays cruised over the No. 6 Dukes. York ran out to a 4-1 lead in the third set before Seward pieced together a 9-1 run.

Waverly put together a dominant performance over Nebraska City in the B-1 subdistrict final as the No. 10 Vikings defeated the Pioneers 25-3, 25-16, 25-6.

Other notable finals

C1-4: No. 1 North Bend Central def. Bishop Neumann, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-22.

D2-1: No. 5 Diller-Odell def. No. 7 Falls City SH, 25-18, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 15-13.

Top-five battles from across the state

In perhaps the biggest match in Nebraska on Tuesday night, Class B No. 2 Elkhorn North overcame a Set 1 loss to defeat No. 3 Bennington 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-13.

That was just one of many pivotal matches:

* C-1 No. 2 Grand Island CC defeated No. 3 Minden 25-20, 25-18, 25-19.

* C-2 No. 2 Archbishop Bergan put together a 25-20, 25-23, 25-14 sweep over No. 4 Oakland-Craig.

* D-1 No. 7 Hartington CC had a 25-21, 21-25, 25-21, 25-21 upset over No. 1 Norfolk Catholic.

* D-1 No. 3 Cambridge knocked off No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center 18-25, 25-22, 25-15, 25-17 in a rematch of conference rivals.

* D-2 No. 2 Howells-Dodge snuck by No. 4 Humphrey St. Francis 25-19, 25-22, 25-22.