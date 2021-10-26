Subdistrict volleyball rewind: Class C-1 top-rated Lincoln Lutheran stays 'aggressive,' inches closer to state

The road to Lincoln for the state volleyball tournament is getting shorter for many teams. Here's a look at what stood out from the second day of postseason volleyball.
'Aggressive' Lutheran inches closer to state
Abby Wachal downed 12 kills and had three of Lincoln Lutheran's 11 ace serves to help the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors defeat No. 10 Malcolm 25-21, 25-13, 25-23 in a C1-4 subdistrict final Tuesday in Lincoln.
"Anytime when you play in the postseason you have to bring your A-game," Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. "We told the girls Malcolm was going to bring their A-game and we had to match that."
Ashlyn DeBoer led the Warriors with 13 kills, while Keri Leimbach had 13 digs and Lily Psencik added 20 set assists. Sophie Wohlgemuth also added to Lutheran's serving attack with three ace serves.
"We stayed aggressive as we could because that's when we play our best," said Ziegler.
Make it five for Irish, Griffins
Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart and No. 2 Diller-Odell met for the fifth time this season, this time in a D2-1 subdistrict final.
Fittingly, it went five sets.
Falls City Sacred Heart prevailed in a 25-20, 20-25, 15-25, 25-14, 25-12 thriller. Erison Vonderschmidt led the Irish with 21 kills, 20 digs and five blocks. Rachel Magdanz recorded five ace serves and 20 assists.
Sacred Heart won four meetings against the Griffins during the regular season, and they could see each other for a sixth time if both advance to the state tournament.
Some A-plus matches in Class B
Class B No. 1 Norris (31-2) and No. 3 Waverly (22-10) won their respective matches Tuesday night to set up a Titans-Vikings subdistrict final showdown Wednesday at Norris Middle School.
Norris swept Nebraska City 25-6, 25-14, 25-9. Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher both had 12 kills to pace the Titans. Jelinek recorded two blocks and Maisie Boesiger added 12 digs.
Waverly also swept its opponent with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Plattsmouth. Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 15 kills and three blocks. Hannah Allick had 31 set assists and Karsen Vanscoy recorded 19 digs.
Norris and Waverly met twice during the regular season, including the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final. The Titans won both times.
That won't be the only Class B match with the feel of a state tournament match Wednesday. No. 2 Omaha Skutt will play No. 4 Elkhorn North, which defeated No. 5 Elkhorn 3-2 Tuesday night.
Subdistrict finals of note
B-5 at York: Masa Scheierman had 13 kills to go along with two ace serves and four blocks to lead No. 8 York to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-15 sweep of Crete. Rylyn Cast chipped in seven kills and two blocks. In the other B-5 semifinal, Seward won a high-scoring first set, and it didn't get any easier for the Bluejays, who had to battle in each set of a 3-0 (29-27, 25-20, 25-20) win against Beatrice in the other B-5 semifinal.
C1-2 at Syracuse: Lilly Vollertsen had a match-high 15 kills as she led No. 4 Syracuse to a 25-18, 25-17, 25-9 sweep of Ashland-Greenwood on Tuesday. Vollertsen wasn’t without help, however, as Lindsey Moss had 11 kills along with nine digs, while Delainey Cast added nine kills and 10 digs. Senior Kennedy Stanley had 38 assists and three ace serves.
C1-3 at Falls City: Fairbury defeated Falls City 25-18, 25-18, 25-19 to move closer to the state tournament.
C2-3 at Palmyra: Palmyra won a wild second set 35-33 to edge Centennial 19-25, 35-33, 25-17, 24-26, 16-14 in an intense final.
D1-1 at Johnson-Brock: Jadyn Hahn led the Eagles with 12 kills and seven digs in the sweep over Southern 25-19, 25-17, 25-15. Olivia Nichols had 13 of Johnson-Brock's 20 assists.
D1-3 at BDS: Meridian didn't roll over to No. 6 BDS, but ultimately, the Eagles came out with a 25-14, 25-23, 14-25, 25-22 win. Mariah Sliva led BDS with 26 kills and Hayley Sliva had 29 set assists.
D1-5 at Nebraska Christian: Nebraska Christian defeated Aquinas 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-22) in the final. Reghan Flynn led the way for the Eagles with 11 kills while teammate Sidney Mchargue added nine.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: No. 10 Exeter-Milligan defeated Parkview Christian 25-16, 25-10, 25-15.