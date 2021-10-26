Subdistrict volleyball rewind: Class C-1 top-rated Lincoln Lutheran stays 'aggressive,' inches closer to state

Sacred Heart won four meetings against the Griffins during the regular season, and they could see each other for a sixth time if both advance to the state tournament.

Some A-plus matches in Class B

Class B No. 1 Norris (31-2) and No. 3 Waverly (22-10) won their respective matches Tuesday night to set up a Titans-Vikings subdistrict final showdown Wednesday at Norris Middle School.

Norris swept Nebraska City 25-6, 25-14, 25-9. Sydney Jelinek and Gracie Kircher both had 12 kills to pace the Titans. Jelinek recorded two blocks and Maisie Boesiger added 12 digs.

Waverly also swept its opponent with a 25-10, 25-15, 25-14 victory over Plattsmouth. Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 15 kills and three blocks. Hannah Allick had 31 set assists and Karsen Vanscoy recorded 19 digs.

Norris and Waverly met twice during the regular season, including the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament final. The Titans won both times.

That won't be the only Class B match with the feel of a state tournament match Wednesday. No. 2 Omaha Skutt will play No. 4 Elkhorn North, which defeated No. 5 Elkhorn 3-2 Tuesday night.

Subdistrict finals of note