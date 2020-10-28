Subdistrict volleyball glance: York drops first set but prevails to outlast Aurora, advance to district final

It was quite the rubber match between Class B No. 6 York and No. 7 Aurora on Wednesday in York.

Despite dropping the opening set, the Dukes wouldn't be denied on their home court, winning the next three to beat the Huskies 15-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-22 to win the B-4 subdistrict championship and move on to a district final on Saturday.

Aurora was led by Kassidy Hudson with 13 kills, while teammates Raina Cattau and Kasey Schuster each had 16 assists.

The two teams split their previous matches — York won 3-2 on Sept. 3, and Aurora won 2-0 on Oct. 17.

B-4 at Norris: Class B No. 2 Norris took care of business Wednesday, sweeping Beatrice 25-11, 25-10, 25-13 to claim the subdistrict title.

The depth of Norris shined on their home court. The team totaled 47 kills, including Ella Waters' game-high 14. Other key contributors were Kalli Kroeker (10 kills), Sydney Jelinek (nine) and Brianna Stai (eight).

The Titans also got some assistance from the service line, combining for nine ace serves, including four from senior Molly Ramsey.

Maisie Boesiger led Norris with 33 assists while Ramsey had 22 digs. The Titans will move on to host a district final on Saturday.

