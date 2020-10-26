Subdistrict volleyball glance: Raymond Central rallies to upend Malcolm

Raymond Central rallied from down two sets to upend Malcolm 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-10 in a Class C1-2 subdistrict semifinal Monday at Lincoln Lutheran High School.
The Mustangs held off Malcolm in set four after leading 24-18 to force the fifth set.
The Mustangs will play No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran after the Warriors put away Lincoln Christian in four sets (25-9, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) behind 22 kills from Abby Wachal.
Ashleyn DeBoer added 36 set assists for the Warriors, who totaled 78 digs, 10 ace serves and 49 kills. Addi Ernstmeyer led Lincoln Lutheran with 19 digs, while Molli Martin totaled three ace serves.
Lincoln Christian got to the matchup with Lincoln Lutheran by defeating Milford 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19.
C1-1 at Syracuse: Lily Vollertsen had 10 kills and Jessie Moss added seven kills and five digs to lead No. 7 Syracuse over Fairbury in straight sets 25-16, 25-7, 25-10. Halle Wilhelm added 26 assists for the Rockets.
Syracuse will meet Auburn Tuesday in the C1-1 final after the Bulldogs handled Falls City with a combined 58-kill performance. Carly Gardner led Auburn with 21, while Desire' Mowery and Dilan Perry added 10 apiece. Meadow Rightsell poured in 24 set assists.
C1-4 at Wahoo: The No. 1 Warriors ran past Fort Calhoun 25-13, 25-19, 25-11 behind 18 kills from Mya Larson. Wahoo will play Bishop Neumann Tuesday at 6 p.m. after the Cavaliers defeated DC West in four sets. Bishop Neumann took the match 20-25, 25-23, 25-9, 25-23. Kali Jurgensmeier led the team with 16 kills. Paisley Douglas added seven ace serves for Neumann.
C1-7 at Columbus Lakeview: Columbus Scotus defeated David City 20-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 to meet No. 5 Columbus Lakeview in the Tuesday final at 7 p.m. Columbus Lakeview handled Boone Central 25-17, 25-9, 25-12.
C2-1 at Freeman: The Falcons swept Johnson County Central 25-22, 25-18, 25-23 behind the arms of Kylie Boyer and Lexi Winkle with 10 kills apiece. Freeman will place Wilber-Clatonia, which defeated Tri County 25-12, 25-20, 25-15, Tuesday at 6 p.m.
C2-2 at Palmyra: No. 9 Palmyra defeated Weeping Water 25-13, 25-7, 25-15 to set up a matchup with Brownell Talbot on Tuesday Brownell Talbot defeated Lourdes Central Catholic in four sets for a shot at Palmyra.
C2-7 at Centennial: Cortlyn Schaefer had a big night with 29 kills to lead Cross County over Aquinas in a nail-biter 19-25, 26-24, 25-16, 33-31. Schaefer added three assists for the Cougars who play Centennial at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Centennial defeated Shelby/Rising City 25-12, 25-12, 25-10 Monday. Kate Hirschfeld recorded her 1,000th career kill in the Centennial victory.
D1-1 at HTRS: Avery Dierberger had eight kills and Jacey Leech seven to lead No. 9 HTRS over Southern 25-19, 25-17, 25-15 to create a top-10 matchup in Tuesday's subdistrict final. HTRS will face No. 6 Johnson-Brock after the Eagles defeated Elmwood-Murdock 25-18, 25-10, 12-25, 25-14.
D1-7 at Shickley: No. 2 BDS took care of Heartland in straight sets 25-17, 25-17, 25-17 and will play Meridian at 7 p.m. Tuesday after the Mustangs defeated McCool Junction 25-20, 25-21, 25-13.
D2-2 at Exeter: Exeter-Milligan's Jaiden Papik had an ace up her sleeve with 13 service aces, leading Exeter-Milligan to a 25-0, 25-6, 25-6 victory over Friend. Cameran Jansky added 11 kills.
C-1 subdistrict volleyball, 10.26
