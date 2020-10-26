Subdistrict volleyball glance: Raymond Central rallies to upend Malcolm

Raymond Central rallied from down two sets to upend Malcolm 22-25, 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-10 in a Class C1-2 subdistrict semifinal Monday at Lincoln Lutheran High School.

The Mustangs held off Malcolm in set four after leading 24-18 to force the fifth set.

The Mustangs will play No. 6 Lincoln Lutheran after the Warriors put away Lincoln Christian in four sets (25-9, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15) behind 22 kills from Abby Wachal.

Ashleyn DeBoer added 36 set assists for the Warriors, who totaled 78 digs, 10 ace serves and 49 kills. Addi Ernstmeyer led Lincoln Lutheran with 19 digs, while Molli Martin totaled three ace serves.

Lincoln Christian got to the matchup with Lincoln Lutheran by defeating Milford 26-24, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19.

C1-1 at Syracuse: Lily Vollertsen had 10 kills and Jessie Moss added seven kills and five digs to lead No. 7 Syracuse over Fairbury in straight sets 25-16, 25-7, 25-10. Halle Wilhelm added 26 assists for the Rockets.

Syracuse will meet Auburn Tuesday in the C1-1 final after the Bulldogs handled Falls City with a combined 58-kill performance. Carly Gardner led Auburn with 21, while Desire' Mowery and Dilan Perry added 10 apiece. Meadow Rightsell poured in 24 set assists.