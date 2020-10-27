Subdistrict volleyball glance: Larson, Sears carry Wahoo to subdistrict final; Waverly to face Bluejays

The powerful arms of Mya Larson and Kelsie Sears carried Wahoo on Tuesday night past rival Bishop Neumann in the C1-4 subdistrict final at Wahoo.
Larson led the No. 1 Warriors (31-0) with 23 kills and Sears added 14 of Wahoo's 50-kill performance in a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 victory.
"At this point of the season you just want to focus on the little things, doing your job," Wahoo coach Trisha Larson said. "Being where we are right now (in the rankings), we know we have a target on our back. Everyone is going to give their best and they have nothing to lose."
The 50 kills are the second-best kill performance by Wahoo this season after it totaled 56 in a 3-1 victory over Waverly on Oct. 6.
B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: No. 3 Waverly and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood will see a state tournament atmosphere early after both teams advanced to Wednesday's subdistrict final.
Ashland-Greenwood defeated Plattsmouth 25-6, 25-8, 25-21 behind 11 kills from Saige Craven. Waverly handled Platteview 25-18, 25-8, 25-12 behind 17 kills from Whitney Lauenstein.
"There is a long-standing rivalry between the two schools even though we're not in the same conference; they are just down the road," Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. "(Ashland-Greenwood) has had a lot of success the last couple of years. They would love to get themselves to the state tournament, which hasn't happened for a while, and of course we want to get back there. … I think it's going to be a dogfight."
Lauenstein added eight digs, while Bailey Jeffers and Mackenzie Scurto had six kills apiece. Karsen VanScoy also had 19 digs and four ace serves for the Vikings.
The Bluejays will host Waverly on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
B-4 at Norris: The No. 2 Titans defeated Crete for the second time in seven days and the third time this season to advance to Wednesday's subdistrict final.
Norris defeated the Cardinals 25-2, 25-8, 25-12 and will face Beatrice on Wednesday. The Lady Orange defeated Nebraska City to reach the final.
"We always talk about when you get to postseason everyone is 0-0," Norris head coach Christina Boesiger said. "Once the regular season is over, everyone that is going to be playing the best each night is going to move on. You can't take a team lightly and everyone wants to keep going."
Kalli Kroeker led Norris with 16 kills on 19 attempts. Ella Waters added eight kills, and Maisie Boesiger recorded six ace serves. Molly Ramsey 10 digs.
B-6 at York: The No. 6 Dukes handed No. 10 Seward a 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 loss to advance to take on Aurora on Tuesday in a loaded subdistrict field. The No. 7 Huskies defeated No. 8 Northwest 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23.
Kassidy Hudson led the Huskies with 11 kills against Northwest, Cassidy Knust added 23 digs.
C1-1 at Syracuse: The No. 7 Rockets took care of Auburn in straight sets 25-14, 25-16, 25-15. Lily Vollertsen had 11 kills. Jessie Moss added six kills and eight digs. Shayla Thompson also had eight digs and seven ace serves, while Halle Wilhelm had 28 set assists.
C2-1 at Freeman: The Falcons (12-12) held off Wilber-Clatonia 25-14, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 behind 16 kills from sophomore Kylie Boyer. Fellow sophomore Lexi Winkle added nine kills and Brooklyn Ideus poured in 34 set assists.
C2-2 at Palmyra: No. 9 Palmyra made quick work of Brownell Talbot in straight sets 25-20-2 5-19, 25-22 on Tuesday.
C2-7 at Centennial: Kate Hirschfeld and Jaycee Stuhr led the Centennial kill department behind 31 set assists from Jaci Opfer in a 25-17, 25-13, 25-18 victory over Cross County.
C2-8 at Thayer Central: No. 5 Thayer Central avenged a Southern Nebraska Conference Tournament loss to No. 6 Superior, defeating the Wildcats 25-8, 25-23, 25-19.
D1-1 at HTRS: No. 6 Johnson-Brock took care of No. 9 HTRS in a 25-19, 25-10, 25-11 sweep behind 16 kills from junior Jadyn Hahn. Emily Wenzl added eight kills, and five of the Eagles' seven ace serves.
D1-7 at BDS: No. 2 BDS rallied to defeat Meridian after getting a scare from the Mustangs, dropping the first set 25-22. The Eagles took care of the next three sets 28-26, 25-20, 25-14.
D2-1 at Diller-Odell: No. 5 Falls City Sacred Heart took the first set against top-ranked Diller-Odell (25-14), but the Griffins rallied past the Irish in the next three sets 25-23, 25-16, 25-19.
D2-2 at Exeter-Milligan: No. 9 Exeter-Milligan recorded 12 ace serves in a 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Dorchester. Jaiden Papik had four of the Timberwolves' aces and added 11 kills. Cameran Jansky led the Exeter-Milligan offense with 12 kills, and Emma Olsen added 32 set assists.
