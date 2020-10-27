Subdistrict volleyball glance: Larson, Sears carry Wahoo to subdistrict final; Waverly to face Bluejays

The powerful arms of Mya Larson and Kelsie Sears carried Wahoo on Tuesday night past rival Bishop Neumann in the C1-4 subdistrict final at Wahoo.

Larson led the No. 1 Warriors (31-0) with 23 kills and Sears added 14 of Wahoo's 50-kill performance in a 25-23, 25-20, 26-24 victory.

"At this point of the season you just want to focus on the little things, doing your job," Wahoo coach Trisha Larson said. "Being where we are right now (in the rankings), we know we have a target on our back. Everyone is going to give their best and they have nothing to lose."

The 50 kills are the second-best kill performance by Wahoo this season after it totaled 56 in a 3-1 victory over Waverly on Oct. 6.

B-3 at Ashland-Greenwood: No. 3 Waverly and No. 5 Ashland-Greenwood will see a state tournament atmosphere early after both teams advanced to Wednesday's subdistrict final.

Ashland-Greenwood defeated Plattsmouth 25-6, 25-8, 25-21 behind 11 kills from Saige Craven. Waverly handled Platteview 25-18, 25-8, 25-12 behind 17 kills from Whitney Lauenstein.