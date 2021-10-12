Stung on Saturday, Waverly dominates Omaha Duchesne for sweep 3 days later

WAVERLY — After getting swept Saturday by Norris, Class B No. 3 Waverly was looking for confidence.
The Vikings found it Tuesday night at home.
Waverly dominated No. 6 Omaha Duchesne in the first two sets, and while the third set wasn’t as clean, the Vikings found a way to sweep the Cardinals 25-9, 25-12, 25-20.
Husker commit and Waverly senior Bekka Allick said that after Saturday’s loss to Norris, she wanted to show that wasn’t the Vikings at their best.
“Going into this match, I felt I had a lot of unfinished business I had with Norris. I was like, ‘I just want to take care of that with Duchesne,’ so it was nice being able to sweep them," she said. "We’ve been hammering a lot on our offense and you can tell. It’s not me getting every ball, but also our middles and right side.”
Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 18 kills. Hanna Allick, Bekka’s sister, had 36 assists in the match.
Duchesne coach Andrew Wehrli said his young team has been learning what it’s like to play the best of the best this year.
“We’ve got five freshmen involved in what we’re doing, and we’re just inexperienced. We finally started to play a little bit in that third set, but it really was just watching them play for the first two. … I think we’ve only got two kids who have played at state, so it’s just learning to play at this level every week.”
Not only does Waverly play Duchesne to end its season, but it also goes on the road in its next two matches, to Omaha Westside and Elkhorn.
“I never felt that it does you any good to play teams that you’re just going to roll, and I really did not think that would happen tonight,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “A few years ago, I really ramped up our schedule and added Westside and Duchesne for a reason, so that when you walk into the postseason, you’re used to playing high-level volleyball.”
Waverly also has Norris in its subdistrict, so the Vikings will likely play the Titans again this season. Neujahr said her team is coming up with strategies to try to take down the No. 1 team in Class B.
“We’re hoping that we play them two more times: one of them in districts and hopefully in state. … We’ve got a lot of things we’re trying to work on to save a point here or there, so hopefully we’re a lot more successful next time.”