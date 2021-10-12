Stung on Saturday, Waverly dominates Omaha Duchesne for sweep 3 days later

WAVERLY — After getting swept Saturday by Norris, Class B No. 3 Waverly was looking for confidence.

The Vikings found it Tuesday night at home.

Waverly dominated No. 6 Omaha Duchesne in the first two sets, and while the third set wasn’t as clean, the Vikings found a way to sweep the Cardinals 25-9, 25-12, 25-20.

Husker commit and Waverly senior Bekka Allick said that after Saturday’s loss to Norris, she wanted to show that wasn’t the Vikings at their best.

“Going into this match, I felt I had a lot of unfinished business I had with Norris. I was like, ‘I just want to take care of that with Duchesne,’ so it was nice being able to sweep them," she said. "We’ve been hammering a lot on our offense and you can tell. It’s not me getting every ball, but also our middles and right side.”

Bekka Allick led the Vikings with 18 kills. Hanna Allick, Bekka’s sister, had 36 assists in the match.

Duchesne coach Andrew Wehrli said his young team has been learning what it’s like to play the best of the best this year.