When preparing for Thursday night’s matchup between two of the best volleyball teams in Class C-1, No. 4 Columbus Scotus knew starting fast was going to be tough.
With a loud home crowd behind it, No. 9 Lincoln Christian won the first set but dropped the next three in a 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21 loss to the Shamrocks.
Lincoln Christian (10-5) roared out to a 5-1 start in the opening set, but it wasn’t long before Columbus Scotus (12-2) battled back to tie it up at 15-15. The Shamrocks took a 23-22 lead in the set, but a service error and double hit put the Crusaders back in front before senior Alexis Johnson provided the set-winning kill.
Johnson had eight kills in the first set alone and was the standout player of the match as she recorded 20 kills and made 21 digs. Ally Korte, Jessica Miles and Brielle Power all added five kills, but none could match the impact of Johnson.
“I thought she was smart tonight and she made a lot of really nice shots,” Lincoln Christian coach Vikki Power said. “She’s playing all the way around, so mentally and physically that gets tiring, but she has been really steady for us.”
The Crusaders followed up their first-set victory with a head-scratching start to the second set, as they fell behind 11-2 early on. The big deficit was impossible to overcome, and the Shamrocks quickly tied the match at one set apiece.
The third set appeared to be going down the same path after Scotus took a 14-4 lead, but the Crusaders scored 12 of the set’s next 13 points before eventually tying the score at 18-18. The Shamrocks pulled away at the end of the set, but the comeback was an encouraging sign for Power.
“Both of those second and third sets, we kind of dug a hole but we got back in it, so I think that’s good for us,” she said. “We need to start a little faster and not let our mistakes pile up, but (it was) progress for us.”
Lincoln Christian kept the fourth set close, never letting Scotus gain more than a four-point lead, but the Shamrocks went on another late run to close the game off and secure the four-set victory.
“We knew coming into Christian’s home court that they’re a great team and that’s just a nightly Centennial Conference battle,” Columbus Scotus coach Janet Tooley said. “Disappointed we dropped that first one but hats off to them and credit to our kids that we were able to come back.”