State volleyball: Young core who ‘don’t play like freshmen,’ senior Helzer lead Oakland-Craig to first volleyball state title

The Oakland-Craig volleyball team knew all season long it had the talent to win a state title, but there was no telling how a young roster would handle the biggest matches of their season.

It turns out the Knights had nothing to worry about.

Making its first appearance at the state tournament since 1992, Oakland-Craig dropped only a single set in Lincoln (during the semifinal round). The No. 1 Knights looked more veteran than youthful as they won the school’s first volleyball title, beating No. 6 Sutton 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 in the Class C-2 final Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

“At the beginning of the game, we all seemed so calm and collected, and I just knew that we were going to do it,” Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “When you come to this point of the season, it really comes down to whoever can handle those big moments, and I just felt like we were really prepared for that; you would never know that we hadn’t been here since 1992.”

Oakland-Craig (31-6) couldn’t have done it without one of the school’s all-time volleyball greats, senior Bailey Helzer, whose leadership played a big part in the Knights’ title run. As one of Oakland-Craig’s two seniors, Helzer’s experience combined with a talented freshman class that didn’t back down from the big moments.