State volleyball: Young core who ‘don’t play like freshmen,’ senior Helzer lead Oakland-Craig to first volleyball state title

The Oakland-Craig volleyball team knew all season long it had the talent to win a state title, but there was no telling how a young roster would handle the biggest matches of their season.
It turns out the Knights had nothing to worry about.
Making its first appearance at the state tournament since 1992, Oakland-Craig dropped only a single set in Lincoln (during the semifinal round). The No. 1 Knights looked more veteran than youthful as they won the school’s first volleyball title, beating No. 6 Sutton 25-21, 25-20, 27-25 in the Class C-2 final Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
“At the beginning of the game, we all seemed so calm and collected, and I just knew that we were going to do it,” Oakland-Craig coach Becky Rennerfeldt said. “When you come to this point of the season, it really comes down to whoever can handle those big moments, and I just felt like we were really prepared for that; you would never know that we hadn’t been here since 1992.”
Oakland-Craig (31-6) couldn’t have done it without one of the school’s all-time volleyball greats, senior Bailey Helzer, whose leadership played a big part in the Knights’ title run. As one of Oakland-Craig’s two seniors, Helzer’s experience combined with a talented freshman class that didn’t back down from the big moments.
After Oakland-Craig won the first two sets with several points to spare, Sutton (27-7) held a three-point lead at several points in the third set. The Fillies had two chances to push the match to a fourth set, but freshman setter Adi Rennerfeldt slammed home an athletic kill for a 26-25 lead before Helzer set off the celebrations with the last of her match-high 22 kills.
“I walked in there and I was pretty calm, but once the match started I definitely got nervous, but my teammates calmed me down a little bit and eventually it worked,” said Rennerfeldt, who finished the match with 40 assists.
Fellow freshmen Brandi Helzer (10 kills) and Gretchen Seagren (four kills) also contributed in key moments during the match as the Knights’ young players handled the challenging environment with the poise of veterans.
“We had a lot of freshmen coming in, but I think they did a great job; they don’t play like freshmen, they play like upperclassmen,” Bailey Helzer said.
Bailey Helzer watched Oakland-Craig grow from a 13-win team in 2018 to a 31-win team in her senior season, leaving the Arkansas State commit grateful that she could win a state title with her younger sister in their lone season together. While she’ll never put on the Knight jersey again, Bailey Helzer and her teammates’ 2021 season reflects a new era for the Oakland-Craig volleyball program.
“I know this program has been building a lot over the past four years and we finally got to where we wanted to be, and it’s just some great history being made,” Bailey Helzer said. “All these girls have worked so hard to get here.”
