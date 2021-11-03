State volleyball: Westside outlasts Southwest in five sets to advance

Omaha Westside was playing in its first state volleyball tournament since 2002.
Nerves? Sure.
Lincoln Southwest took the opening set of Wednesday's first-round matchup in Class A, but the Warriors settled down and rallied for a 23-25, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 15-4 victory at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Like it did in the second and fourth sets, Westside pieced together a long scoring run to seal the win.
The match was tied at 3-3 in the fifth set before the Warriors took the next seven rallies to build a commanding lead. An ace sealed the win.
Southwest and Omaha Westside (26-12) met three times during the regular season. The Silver Hawks won all three meetings, but this one looked more like the first matchup, when Southwest rallied for a five-set victory.
The match was tied 20-20 in the opening set before a kill to the back row from Karli Symonsbergen ignited a strong finish for the Silver Hawks.
But Westside responded by jumping to leads of 13-4 and 18-8 in the second set en route to tying the match at 1-1.
It was Southwest's turn to bounce back. Sparked by Myers and defense, the Silver Hawks got back on track in the third set. Myers ended a mini-Warrior run with a kill to extend the Southwest lead to 21-17, and sophomore Emerson Lionberger and senior Courtney Holsteen followed with back-to-back terminations.
Southwest was up 24-19 in the third set before Westside got to within 24-22.
Southwest held on but Westside had the momentum. The first eight balls of the fourth set fell on the Southwest side of the net as Westside built an early commanding lead.
Southwest's season ends at 30-5.
